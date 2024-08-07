Fire near homes on Bogus Basin Rd now 100% contained

BOISE, Idaho — Residents near Bogus Basin Rd in Boise may have received a Code Red alert after a small fire quickly grew and threatened the surrounding neighborhood at around 12 pm on August 7.

Residents were told to evacuate shortly after the fire was discovered, but as of 1:28 pm the wildfire has been 100% contained.

As crews continue to work in the area, the Boise Police are directing traffic as just one lane on Bogus Basin Rd is open at this time.

Fire crews say that the fire spread to cover two acres at the corner of Bogus Basin Rd and Curling Dr and threatened about a dozen structures.

Thankfully, no structures were damaged in the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.