Coroner identifies teen motorcycle rider who died in Boise foothills accident

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner has identified the teen motorcycle rider who died after being thrown from their bike in the Boise foothills on Wednesday evening as 18-year-old Trevor Cleland of Boise.

According to a news release from the Coroner's Office, the accident occurred near 6600 N. Cartwright Rd, which is the address of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club.

After being thrown from his bike, Cleland was rushed to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where emergency department staff attempted life-saving measures. Cleland ultimately died from injuries sustained in the accident.

In a public post on Facebook, the Owyhee Motorcycle Club says the track is temporarily closed "in light of the recent situation."

An Ada County Sheriff's Department investigation into the incident remains ongoing.