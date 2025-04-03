City of Boise set to begin construction on new mountain biking trail in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Construction is set to begin soon for a new mountain biking trail designed specifically for downhill cycling in the Boise Foothills. Named the Sideshow Trail, this path aims to enhance the Ridge to Rivers Trail System experience. The two-mile trail will connect Corrals Trail to Bob’s Trail and the 8th Street Connection, addressing a long-standing request from trail users.

Trail Manager David Gordon noted the growing popularity of the trail system and the importance of providing a variety of experiences.

"As the popularity of the Ridge to Rivers Trail System continues to grow, we are excited to be adding a new opportunity for mountain bikers that not only meets a need but allows us to provide the variety of experiences they seek,” said Gordon. “We are grateful for the support of the Ridge to Rivers partnership and nearby landowners in these efforts and look forward to opening the new trail this summer.”

The trail was designed by Integrated Trail LAB from Bozeman, Montana, known for their expertise in building purpose-built mountain bike trails. Work is set to start in mid-April. Trail users are urged to avoid closed areas for safety during construction.

Upon completion, Sideshow Trail will cater exclusively to downhill mountain biking. It will not be accessible to pedestrians, horseback riders, or dogs to ensure safety.

The City of Boise is funding the project with a budget of approximately $150,000. For more information about the Ridge to Rivers Trail System, visit ridgetorivers.org.