City of Boise seeks feedback on Foothills trail system as muddy season approaches

BOISE FOOTHILLS, Idaho — The City of Boise, in partnership with Ridge to Rivers, seeks feedback on the Boise Foothills trail system as muddy trail season approaches.

Returning for the fifth year, the 2025 Ridge to Rivers survey seeks trail-lovers' input on trail use, maintenance priorities and suggestions for overall experience improvements. The survey is open until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23.

"We encourage everyone who enjoys the foothills to take part in this survey and be a voice for our open spaces,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Ridge to Rivers and the City of Boise are also reminding trail users to stay off wet and muddy trails.

Riding, running or hiking on wet trails causes ruts and erosion that require months of repair. If the trails are wet, it's best to stick to an all-weather trail or paved pathway.

The survey includes questions on the accessibility of trail information during muddy season and offers additional resources from Ridge to Rivers.

Let your voice be heard and take the 2025 survey here.