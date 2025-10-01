BPD increases patrols in Boise Foothills after unprovoked pepper spray attack

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating after a woman was pepper sprayed at a Mountain Cove Road trailhead on Sept. 29, just before 7 a.m.

Police say the victim was in the parking lot when a female suspect exited another vehicle and sprayed her in the face. The victim ran from the scene, and the suspect drove away toward Boise. Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked, and there is no indication the victim was specifically targeted.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’03”, 170 pounds, 30–40 years old, with black hair. She had a small tattoo under her right eye, possibly a teardrop or heart, and was wearing a dark top, gray sweatpants, and glasses. The vehicle was a black, box-style sedan, similar to a Kia Soul or Toyota Scion, driven by a male described as possibly Hispanic.

Boise Police encourage anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Extra patrols will be conducted around foothills and trailheads, and trail users are reminded to stay alert and take safety precautions.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.