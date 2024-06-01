Watch Now
Boise Fire, Life Flight rescue ATV driver from foothills drainage

Boise Fire Department
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 31, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — At around 3 pm on May 31, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics were dispatched to the 8th Street Extension in the foothills to rescue an ATV driver who had rolled off the road and fallen 150 ft down the hillside into a drainage.

The steep terrain required a low-angle rope rescue system to get the driver back onto the road. Once the driver was secured by the emergency responders, a Life Flight was called to transport him to a local hospital to treat his significant traumatic injuries.

