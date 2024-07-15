All-weather upgrades coming to Harrison Hollow Loop trail in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is leading the Ridge to Rivers partnership in the addition of two new trail connections and other upgrades to the popular Harrison Hollow Loop trail.

The implementation of the upgrades aims to improve the accessibility of the route for residents in the area, inviting locals to enjoy the Boise foothills the whole year long.

The trail will see two additional connections, be widened to accommodate heavier foot traffic, and have its tread converted to an all-weather surface material to allow for year-round use.

“We are committed to creating experiences for people of all ages and abilities throughout the Ridge to Rivers Trail System and these additions will make the Harrison Hollow area more accessible for all,” said Ridge to Rivers Program Manager David Gordon. “Thank you for your patience as the contractor works to add these new sections of trail this summer, and we apologize for any inconvenience to trail users.”

The trail will see closures as the upgrades are made and officials are asking the public to remember to use alternate routes and avoid closed areas in the foothills for safety purposes.

More information on the Hillside to Hollow Reserve and the new trail connections coming to the area is available here.