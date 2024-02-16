Airmen from Mountain Home Airforce Base spend a day on the slopes

Mountain Home Airforce Base held their annual Wing Ski Day.

Airmen and their families took on the slopes at Bogus Basin for a day full of fun.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Mountain Home Airforce Base took over the slopes at Bogus Basin for their annual Wing Ski Day.

“The west is a different game when it comes to snowboarding,” says Margaux Spencer, Maintenance Support and logistics readiness officer for Mountain Home Airforce Base.

Mountain Home Air Force base airmen and women enjoyed a day outside of the office Thursday for Wing Ski Day, a day for the 366th fighter wing to hit the slopes.

“We stay so busy at 366th fighter wing, doing all the missions and deploying and all. This is a rare opportunity where we get to kind of give back to the people and let them come out with their families and just enjoy a day in the snow,” says Colonel Michael Alfaro, Commander for 366th Fighter Wing.

This year the event was held at Bogus Basin. Airmen and their families took advantage of different parts of the mountain.

Spencer says, “I'm a little rusty, so yes, it is a little hard, but I've had a couple of falls not going to lie, but I’m getting back in the swing of things, and I've never skied or snowboarded on powder so that's been really cool, that's been fun.”

The event had live music for airmen and rented out tubing for families.

Col. Alfaro says, “It's been a lot of fun. I ran into some folks I work with, and they took me on the backside unbeknownst to me and I found myself on a black diamond. I'm still here which is good, we have everything from advanced skiers to folks that are just on coaches corner just trying to learn for the first time. The best part is everybody's got big smiles on their face and having a good time with their families.”