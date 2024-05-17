Ada County alerts trail users to aggressive coyote behavior near Oregon Trail Recreation Area

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Parks & Waterways is alerting the public to reports of coyote sightings in the Oregon Trail Recreation Area.

Trail users report that the coyotes are acting aggressively, the county is reminding the public that it is denning and pup-rearing season for the animals so they could be more likely to be hostile.

Do not approach coyotes or wild animals along the trials and ensure your dogs are leashed at all times in areas where coyotes have been spotted.

Crews with the county are posting signs at the recreation area, so make sure to brush up on trail information ahead of your Idaho outdoor enjoyment and stay safe on the trails.