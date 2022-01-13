Northpoint Recovery expands access to intensive mental health treatment for children, teenagers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more Treasure Valley teens are in need of mental health services.

The "Imagine" program at North Point Recovery is expanding access to intensive mental health treatment for Idahoans 12-17 years old beginning Jan. 12.

"Their person is just really influenced by a lot of different things, and that's a time when your interventions can really truly make a difference in a kids life," said Glory Wanless, Northpoint Recovery lead imagine counselor. "Adolescents are somewhere where if you intervene then, you can hopefully get some of those mental health symptoms under control where they're not a problem later in life, or if they are still struggling with them at least they know how to manage them and cope with them better."

The new location in Boise is the third location in the Treasure Valley focused on adolescents. The treatment program offers 30 hours of group, individual and family therapy sessions every week, teaching teens how to cope with mental health struggles interfering with their every day life.

All teens will undergo an assessment and consult before enrolling in the program.

The American Academy of Pediatrics declared a state of emergency due to the decline in mental health of children and adolescents.

Teens and children who are isolating themselves, acting out, self-harming or struggling to integrate themselves into their surroundings can get help from Imagine by Northpoint. The facility has a psychiatrist, licensed clinicians and care coordinators on staff to help with treatments.