Financial Fitness: The cost to stay awake

IDAHO — Whether you order a latte from Starbucks or brew a pot of coffee at home, the costs of America’s favorite drink adds up.

Do you prefer to buy your coffee out or brew it at home? We're looking at the pros and cons of both, and some ways to save at your neighborhood coffee house.

At this small coffee shop, the lattes are hot and the atmosphere is warm.

"The coffee is wonderful, the bakery items are wonderful," said a customer.

But owner Christine Smalley knows that many people can't afford this every day.

"It can get expensive when you add the almond milk, you go with full cream," said Smalley.

More popular than water, the National coffee Association reports Americans drink an estimated 440 million cups of coffee every day. That’s enough to fill more than four Olympic-sized swimming pools with 110 billion dollars spent on coffee every year.

“You don't have to choose coffee or no coffee," said Jean Chatzky.

Jean Chatzky is the CEO of hermoney.com. To cut back, she suggests you try out some cheaper drinks. Christine's Coffee Shop offers plenty of less expensive options.

"Drip coffee is a 2 dollar and 50 cent cup of coffee. Tea is another economical way to go," said Smalley.

Or...

"You can decide that you're going to brew your coffee at home," said Chatzky.

If you go that route, be careful not to bring expensive trends home with you.

We don't understand that we have embarked on what is yet another subscription cost," said Chatzky.

"Keep it super, super simple," said Tiffany Terzak.

Tiffany Terzak is the creator of the savings blog “Don’t Waste the Crumbs.”Hher top savings tips: only brewing as much as you need, buying your beans wholesale, and shopping around for deals.

"It shouldn't come with the guilt or an enormous price tag," said Terzak.

With moderation, you should be able to enjoy your coffee no matter where you are. Ordering up some caffeine with a side of community.

"Connection is what's really being served here. We've created a place that feels like home," said Smalley.

