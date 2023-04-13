Financial Fitness: Tax filing tips to save money this April

BOISE, Idaho — We’re now less than a week away from the IRS’ tax filing deadline on April 18. It may be coming up quicker than many people might like, but there's still time to make sure the process is smooth and doesn’t end up costing you.

The Idaho State Tax Commission suggests you try the following:

1. E-file your return, since it has many benefits including software that helps with the math. You also get a confirmation email, a record of your tax return, and a faster refund than if you file by paper. Refunds generally arrive in about seven to eight weeks when you e-file versus 10 to 11 weeks when you file a paper return. Using direct deposit gets the refund to you even faster.

2. See if you qualify to e-file your return for free by checking with the Tax Commission. You probably qualify if you have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less. To find the free e-filing offers, visit tax.idaho.gov and click on Free Income Tax E-file to see if you qualify.

3. Take advantage of free tax help at volunteer tax preparation sites throughout Idaho. To find a site near you, visit IRS.gov and go to the Free Tax Return Preparation page. You also can visit the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov and click on the Free Income Tax Help link on the home page.

The free help is intended for senior citizens and people with low to moderate incomes who have simple federal and Idaho tax returns. All sites offer electronic filing for faster refunds. Some offer help in Spanish or use virtual interpreter services.

4. Make sure your return is complete because incorrect or missing information will delay a refund.

5. Pay electronically if you owe taxes by scheduling electronic payments on dates you choose by using the free Quick Pay service at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay.

6. Respond to any Tax Commission letters asking for more information since it will help process your refund quicker.

The financial experts at U.S. Bank add that tax season is a good time to look at your overall finances. You should take the time to reassess your spending, savings and financial goals for the year ahead and ensure you have the right tools to keep you on track.



District manager Jacie Mustafic says their experts are equipped to help navigate the financial maze that can come with tax season.

“Because tax laws change from year to year, they can be a moving target.” Mustafic adds, “Tax experts are trained and focused on how those changes can affect filing and reduce chances for mistakes that can be costly.”

If you need a little extra time this year you can file for an extension with the IRS, but that has to be done by the normal April 18 tax deadline. If you go this route you will automatically be set up with 6 extra months meaning your new deadline will be October 16.



