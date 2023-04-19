Financial Fitness: Saving on summer travel

BOISE, Idaho — Summer is right around the corner, meaning many Idahoans are making their summer getaway plans. However, with rising demand and inflation, it will probably cost you more this year to get to your summer retreat.

With summer on the horizon, many travelers are eager to take to the skies, with Delta Air Lines already reporting record bookings.

"I thought last summer was going to be the sold-out summer because of this pent-up demand for travel, but people clearly didn't get it out of their systems," said Melanie Fish, a travel expert with Expedia. "They’re ready to go again. This summer, people are not going to give up on their travel."

This surge in demand has caused prices for flights to increase 17% or more in many cases according to the latest federal inflation data.

These price increases, however, do not seem to be impacting the surge in flight filings.

Booking around 3 weeks to 3 months in advance is the best way to secure yourself a good deal on flights.

"Book on Sundays, travel on Wednesdays and the sweet spot to get the best deal on domestic airfare is 21 to 60 days out" says Fish.

With flights becoming more popular and expensive, the option to rent a van or R-V to explore the backroads or campgrounds for adventure.

Finally, one last way you can mitigate your summer travel bills is to pay them off in full and making sure that you don't have interest increasing the total cost of your getaway.