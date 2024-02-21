Financial Fitness: Is now the time to buy a boat or RV?

IDAHO — If you've dreamed of buying a boat or a camper the past couple of years, you know how high prices have become. High demand and low supplies meant there were few bargains out there. But now in 2024, the picture is changing.

"We just really enjoy looking around at boats!" exclaimed consumer Mindy Rath.

Mindy Rath and her 4-year-old son are hoping this is the year they buy a new boat.

"We are always looking to cash in on the deals, and there are some really good deals here right now," said Rath.

With pandemic shortages over, marketer Mitch Renfro says boat dealers are willing to deal once again.

"Inventory wise, the boats are back," said Renfro.

Recreational boating has been growing in popularity, with almost 12 million boats currently registered in the US. That's according to the National Marine Manufacturer's Association. Meanwhile., the RV Industry Association reports 11.2 million households own an RV with more than 1.4 million sold in the last three years alone.

"Inside there's room for the whole family!" exclaimed Nick Raymond.

Nick Raymond of blue compass RV's says one reason for the surge is new smaller options that don't require a full-size pickup truck to tow, nor do you need to spend a fortune on a pricey campground.

"In 2022, we had about 2.5 million overnight rv stays in the national parks," said National Parks Service Ranger Dave Barak.

Dave Barak of the National Parks Service says you can save money and create fun memories for the whole family by bringing your own rig to a park.

"On the NPS website, we've got a great feature under find your park," said Barak.

You can search for parks with RV and boat accessibility near you, whether you own an RV, a boat, or are just dreaming of buying one, you can save money this way.

"There are about 430 national parks. Only a quarter of them charge an entrance fee," said Barak.

So with better selection, and more deals available, it might be time to finally buy that boat or RV you've always dreamed of.

Thanks to Bretz RV for the use of their inventory as a prop. You can find out more about their selection here.

