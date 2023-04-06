Financial Fitness: How to save money on weddings

BOISE, Idaho — Weddings are a time of celebration, but with costs skyrocketing, there are ways to enjoy the day of your dreams without bringing a financial adviser into the wedding party.

Right now, the national average for a wedding is between $30,000 to $40,000, which is much higher than it was a decade ago.

“It’s definitely more expensive than it was 10 years ago. I got married about 10 years ago and I couldn’t have the wedding I had for the price I paid then.”

Sierra Saletta is the owner of Little Bird Events and an established wedding planner in Boise. She’s seen those costs rise in recent years but says there are still ways to save.

For starters, consider reducing your guest list, since the reception is going to be the most expensive part of your wedding.

“Think about this. For every table of 8 people that you have, that’s a table rental, that’s 8 chairs, that’s a table linen, that’s a table centerpiece, that’s that many plates, napkins, flatware, food, drinks, servers to staff and serve you,” Saletta said. “So for every table of 8 people, you can delete off your guest list, it’s going to help your budget exponentially.”

Other money savers are designing and locally printing your own invitations; choosing a city or county venue over a private one; and if you’re not married to a certain day, so to speak, consider getting married on a weekday or in the off-season. That alone could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Kyle Costa, Owner of Costa Floral, says details matter though. Florists and real flowers may not always be the cheapest option but their quality shows, though there are ways to cut back those costs as well.

“Whether you’re using votives or floating candles in pillars or using bud vases around, that and loose greenery and floral,” Costa adds, “it can help cut costs.”

Above all, Saletta says the key to saving money on your wedding is to be reasonable.

“If you’re trying to have a wedding for $10,000, it’s not going to be helpful to be lusting after a photographer that you love that’s $6,000 or a venue that you love that’s $5,000. We have to set reasonable expectations for the entire event and spread that $10,000 accordingly across the whole board.”

One huge component of a financially responsible wedding is to spend your money wisely, which is something a wedding planner can help with since they know what prices are reasonable for your budget.

The bottom line is weddings can be expensive, but the cost isn’t something you have to be married to.

