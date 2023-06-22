Financial Fitness: Beware A.I. Scammers

Scammers have learned how to use Artificial Intelligence to record a person's voice and manipulate it in an attempt to get money from their target victim.

Voice imprints can be retrieved from various places, including social media videos found on YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok, and can even be captured when someone innocently answers a phone call.

Scammers have learned to replicate the voice to use in alarming calls to friends or family to ask for money. The recipient of the call recognizes the voice, and this can result in them handing over significant amounts of money before realizing the call was fake.

So how can you avoid falling victim to this new technology ruse?

Experts say to be skeptical. Chances are, the call asking for money is from an unknown phone number. If you don't recognize the number, don't answer it.

Talk with friends and family about this technology. The target tends to be family members that are more vulnerable, so have the conversation alerting them to these possible scams and tactics.

Be responsible on social media. Posting information on these platforms can provide a wealth of information for scammers to pull from to make their "story" seem more plausible.

As technology advances, so do the ways of scammers.

