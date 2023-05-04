Financial Fitness: Advice for selling your home

BOISE, Idaho — If you're joining the ranks of people selling a home this spring you don’t want to end up making a rookie mistake that could cost you big bucks.

As with anything that requires expertise, you’ll get advice from everyone who thinks they know better, especially in hot housing markets like the Boise area. However, the real real estate experts say don’t be fooled by weekend warriors offering advice, because first-time sellers are just as likely to need practical advice, same as buyers, in order to avoid making costly mistakes.

Zillow expert, Amanda Pendelton, suggests you keep an eye on your online curb appeal since most buyers start their home searches online these days.

“Look into drone photography or videography,” explains Pendelton, “Anything to really highlight your home's best features online."

Zillow recently found that 84 percent of first-time sellers wished they had done something different... such as post better photos or a virtual tour, others wished they had sold at a better time of year, and many said they regret skimping out on repairs.

"You've got to roll up your sleeves and you've got to make those improvements so that your home stands out to a potential buyer,” explained Pendleton.

Realtors agree, saying despite higher mortgage rates, homes are still selling fast but many sellers make the rookie mistakes of not clearing out all that stuff they have laying around.

Lastly, to avoid losing out on money, avoid pricing your home too high. The last thing you want this spring is a home lingering on the market for 30 to 60 days, or longer.