FBI prepares resources ahead of students returning to UVU campus after Charlie Kirk shooting

OREM, Utah — Chaos unfolded on Utah Valley University’s campus Wednesday after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

“We as a campus community are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk,” said Val Peterson, the vice president of administration and strategic relations at UVU.

But the campus is now quiet, with the exception of residents continuing to pay their respects.

WATCH: Tips on how to talk to your kids about traumatic events

“We know that this has been a traumatic experience for those who were on campus when the shooting happened, and it's been traumatic for the entire community,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls with the FBI Salt Lake.

The FBI is continuing the process of returning personal items that were on the scene to students.

“We know that this causes a lot of emotional stress, and so we recognize and acknowledge that we have mental health counselors available if they have these types of episodes where their possessions cause them to remember the events,” Peterson said.

Bohls said a plethora of resources will be awaiting the students when they return.

“The FBI has deployed team members from this team to Orem to support those impacted by the incident. The victim services response team consists of multi-disciplinary team of agents, analysts, victim specialists, child adolescents forensic interviewers and facility dogs. These are Wally and Taz,” he said, introducing the dogs. "They're specially trained to provide support in crisis, during mass violence incidents or following mass violence incidents."

As students start their return to a campus that now holds so much trauma, officials want them to remember one thing.

“Everyone who was there is a victim, and if you were there, I encourage you to come seek assistance with us, so we can help you in any way that you may need,” Bohls said.

Students may pick up any items they may have left at the scene at the Young Living Alumni Center starting Monday.

Hours include:

Monday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 1062 W. 800 South in Orem.

The school announced a phased return. Employees come back on Monday, student services start on Tuesday, and classes resume on Wednesday.

More resources are available on the FBI's website