Farmers build momentum on new water agreement

POCATELLO, Idaho — Governor Brad Little and Lt. Governor Scott Bedke commented today on the Idaho farmer's progress for a new agreement that would maintain the control of our water and protect agriculture and water rights.

The chairmen of the groundwater and surface water users met in Pocatello Wednesday to negotiate an improved mitigation plan. Governor Little’s Executive Order known as the Protecting Idaho Water Sovereignty Act, along with a short-term agreement made by water users in June, has mandated that the groups develop a mitigation plan by October 1, 2024.

“Farmers working together is always better than a government-imposed solution. The groups’ work in Pocatello is a testament to the ingenuity of farmers, ranchers, groundwater districts, and canal managers. There is still a lot of hard work to do but if this collaboration continues then Idahoans can create a lasting solution that keeps eastern Idaho’s economy strong while preserving the aquifer for future generations,” Governor Little

Lt. Governor Bedke and Idaho Water Resource Board Chairman Jeff Raybould led the discussions, working together with the Governor’s Office, water users, and other interested stakeholders.

“These ongoing conversations between our water users are so crucial because we’re trying to plan for the need now and the need for the future. While there are still plenty of issues to work out, we know where we want to end up – to maintain our strong agricultural economy throughout the state. The stakeholders are talking to one another and everyone is committed to making ‘big problem's into ‘smaller problem's so that all our ag producers can flourish,”

Lt. Governor Bedke

The group will meet again in early August to keep working on the mitigation plan. The Groundwater Management Plan Advisory Committee will gather on August 2 to make progress toward the September 1, 2024, deadline set by the Governor’s executive order.