WHAT TO DO: ThisisBoise.com event guide for January 5th-7th

Idaho Fun For Everyone

Ice Skating in Fountain Square

Open Everyday Through January 28th, 2018 | View Hours Here

Bring the family down to The Village at Meridian to glide on the ice! Now open through January 28th! Great family fun for after dinner or a movie! More info here!

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

January 5th, 2018 | Doors Open at 6PM

The 15th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival returns to Boise with an incredible selection of 11 adventure and conservation films that will excite, challenge and inspire you. Presented by the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club, the films combine beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform and ignite solutions to ensure the conservation of wild and scenic places we all love. More info here!

Game Time at JUMP

January 6th, 2018 | 12PM - 2PM

Come get your gaming on with JUMP every First Saturday! Bring your favorite game and meet new friends and neighbors in at this informal gaming event! All ages are welcome! More info here!

Boise Classic Movies: Fellowship of the Ring

January 6th, 2018 | Doors Open at 6PM

Help celebrate the birth of J.R.R. Tolkien, born January 3, 1892 – by dressing up as your favorite character and heading to the Egyptian Theatre to see Fellowship of the Ring! Name something better to do on a January Saturday (or any Saturday)! More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Jurassic Quest

January 5th - 7th, 2018 | View Hours Here

Jurassic Quest is America's largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Jurassic Quest has over 200 true to life size dinosaurs across it’s 2 events. There are several different species to ride and there are countless dinosaur themed rides throughout the event too! Inflatable mazes, HUGE slides, and the multitrack Dino Bungee Pull. Jurassic Quest has a Dinosaur Petting Zoo where little ones can pet dinosaurs that are more their size and take photos. Work on crafts with the kiddos, visit the Dino Science stations, dig for fossils in the Dinosaur Museum and see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years. More info here!

Wild Child Film Festival

January 5th, 2018 | Doors Open at 4PM

Join the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club for Wild Child, the youth program of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. These six beautiful short films are sure to engage youth of any age and inspire them to connect with the wonderful world of the outdoors. More info here!

Breakfast with the Snow Sisters at Backstage Bistro

January 6th, 2018 | 9AM - 11AM

Head over to the The Backstage Bistro January 6th & 13th from 9AM - 11AM to visit with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf for breakfast! Enjoy a pancake breakfast with scrambled eggs and bacon, drinks not included. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

Salsa Nights

January 5th, 2018 | Doors Open at 8PM

Head downtown to the Knitting Factory Concert House to rid yourself of those winter blues! Dance the night away at Salsa Nights this Friday night! Don’t know how to dance salsa? No problem! At 9PM join in on beginner Merengue, Bachata, and Salsa lessons! More info here!