Singer Halsey is officially a new mom!

On Monday, the singer announced the birth of her child on social media alongside several pictures of the birth.

Although she didn't reveal the baby's gender, she said the baby's name is Ender Ridley Aydin.

The baby was born on July 14.

This is the first child for Halsey and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, USA Today reported.

In January, Halsey first announced her pregnancy on social media post alongside a picture of her with a baby bump.