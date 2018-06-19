Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies throughout summer
10:46 PM, Jun 18, 2018
6:44 AM, Jun 19, 2018
Now that school is out for summer, heading to the movies is more affordable than ever.
Regal Cinemas is bringing back its family program, Summer Movie Express.
The program features $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Portions of the ticket sales will benefit charity.
The movies run through August.
Movies featured this summer include:
Iron Giant
Curious George
Despicable Me
Ice Age: Collision Course
Storks
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Despicable Me 2
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The LEGO Movie
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Sing
The Peanuts Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Ferdinand
The Secret Life of Pets
Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Participating theaters, a full schedule and ticket purchase options can be found here.