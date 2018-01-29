60th Grammy Awards: List of winners

Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:

Record of the year

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J." -- Jay-Z

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

Album of the year

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

"4:44" - Jay-Z

"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" - Lorde

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

Song of the year

"Despacito"

"4:44"

"Issues"

"1-800-273-8255"

"That's What I Like"

Best new artist

Alessia Cara *WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" - Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - Pink

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best rock performance

"You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" - Chris Cornell

"Run" - Foo Fighters

"No Good" - Kaleo

"Go To War" - Nothing More

Best rock album

"Emperor Of Sand" - Mastodon

"Hardwired...To Self-Destruct " - Metallica

"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" - Nothing More

"Villains" - Queens Of The Stone Age

"A Deeper Understanding" - The War On Drugs

Best rap performance

"Bounce Back" - Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"4:44" - Jay-Z

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best rap album

"4:44" - Jay-Z

"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

"Culture" - Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody

"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator

Best country song

"Better Man"

"Body Like A Back Road"

"Broken Halos"

"Drinkin' Problem"

"Tin Man"

Best country album

"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" - Little Big Town

"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett

"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best rap/sung performance

"PRBLMS" — 6LACK

"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER

"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best comedy album

"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER

"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan

"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld

"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman

"What Now?" — Kevin Hart

