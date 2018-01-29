60th Grammy Awards: List of winners

Mostly Cloudy
Recording artists T.J. Osborne, John Osborne, Maren Morris, and Eric Church perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artists Luis Fonsi (L) and Daddy Yankee perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
"The Story of O.J." -- Jay-Z
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
"4:44" - Jay-Z
"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
"Melodrama" - Lorde
"Despacito"
"4:44"
"Issues"
"1-800-273-8255"
"That's What I Like"
Alessia Cara *WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" - Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - Pink
"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
"You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
"The Promise" - Chris Cornell
"Run" - Foo Fighters
"No Good" - Kaleo
"Go To War" - Nothing More
"Emperor Of Sand" - Mastodon
"Hardwired...To Self-Destruct " - Metallica
"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" - Nothing More
"Villains" - Queens Of The Stone Age
"A Deeper Understanding" - The War On Drugs
"Bounce Back" - Big Sean
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
"Culture" - Migos
"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody
"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator
"Better Man"
"Body Like A Back Road"
"Broken Halos"
"Drinkin' Problem"
"Tin Man"
"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney
"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum
"The Breaker" - Little Big Town
"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
"PRBLMS" — 6LACK
"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER
"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER
"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld
"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman
"What Now?" — Kevin Hart