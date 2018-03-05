Oscars ratings are down significantly, early reports show

In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo del Toro attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S via Getty Images)

Viewership of the Academy Awards — this year's hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — has possibly fallen to an all-time low.

Early ratings reports for the 90th Oscars show a 16 percent drop in ratings from last year, which was a 9-year low. 

The lowest ratings previously were in 2008, when Jon Stewart hosted the televised event. 

Sunday's "Best Picture" honor went to the movie "The Shape of Water."

