WHAT TO DO: ThisisBoise.com weekend guide for March 9th-11th

Stage Coach Theatre: Gladys Nights

March 9th - 17th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

Gladys has an imaginary friend that reappears in her adult life to help her facilitate a career change from mild-mannered office worker to an assassin-for-hire. When Gladys advertises her new occupational services on social media, things really spin out of control. More info here!

46th Annual Boise Roadster Show

March 9th - 11th, 2018 | Fri: 12PM - 10PM, Sat: 10AM - 10PM, Sun: 10AM - 5PM

Idaho's largest motorsport's event, the 46th Annual O'Reilly Auto Parts Boise Roadster Show presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers returns to Expo Idaho. The event showcases many of the best hot rods, cool customs, trick trucks, impressive street machines, fine restored, motorcycles and tons more. More info here!

2nd Annual Hispanic Film Festival - El Rey del Once/The Tenth Man

March 9th, 2018 | 6PM - 8PM

After years away, Ariel returns to Buenos Aires seeking to reconnect with his father Usher, who has founded a charity foundation in Once, the city’s bustling Jewish district where Ariel spent his youth. In the process of trying to meet his father and getting entangled in his charitable commitments, Ariel also reconnects with his own Jewish roots. More info here!

Above & Beyond

March 9th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Jono Grant and Paavo Siljamäki teamed up with Tony McGuiness to form a trio, Above & Beyond. The UK Trance trio will be performing live at the Revolution Concert House Friday night, this is an all ages show! More info here!

Encore: All Shook Up, The Musical

March 9th - 10th, 2018 | 7:30PM - 9PM

The songs of Elvis Presley form the backdrop for this musical about a mysterious, leather-jacketed stranger who shakes up a small Midwestern town in the 1950s. Librettist Joe DiPietro's tale of the cross-dressing, mistaken identity and romance that ensue was inspired by Twelfth Night and other Shakespearean comedies. This hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and, of course, “All Shook Up”. More info here!

Cathedral Concert Series: Classic Friends

March 9th, 2018 | 7:30PM - 9PM

This month’s installment of the Cathedral Concert Series welcomes local chamber musicians to the Cathedral sanctuary. You'll enjoy top-notch chamber music "in the round," seated just a few feet from the musicians as they perform. The concert features the Catalpa Quartet, and solo pianist Dr. Barton Moreau. More info here!

Mini Plant Terrarium

March 10th, 2018 | 10AM - 12PM

Make and Take – Create a fun memory when you work together to create a miniature garden. Learn the secrets of making your very own mini garden with plant expert, Bev. Container, soil, plants & natural embellishments included. Limited seats so reserve yours now! More info here!

St. Paddy Day Half K - Boise Edition

March 10th, 2018 | 12PM - 4PM

Boise, welcome back to the second annual Iron Horse Brewery St. Paddy Day .5K. It's an all ages fundraising race for The Idaho Foodbank, which starts at Wiseguy Pizza Pie. The .5k is 500 meters or .31 miles. Which is probably the longest, shortest race you've ever ran, so time to start training. Race fees include bib, medal, snack stations, fun, running .31 miles,

more fun, a beer for all your hard work, plus all the warm fuzzy feelings you'll get from helping the food bank. More info here!

Why Don’t We

March 10th, 2018 | Doors at 6PM Show at 7PM

A band like no other on the pop landscape, Why Don’t We brings together five supremely talented singer/songwriters who have each built up a passionate following all on their own. After crossing paths through a series of national tours in recent years, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, and Jack Avery decided to join together and deepen their powerful connection with fans around the world. Why Don’t We has a potent chemistry that makes for undeniable pop perfection. More info here!

Victorian Parlor Games at The Bishops’ House

March 10th, 2018 | 7PM - 9:30PM

Step back in time to enjoy a lively evening of Victorian Parlor games, suitable for "polite company" and led by costumed members of the Idaho Civil War Volunteers nonprofit. Refreshments will be served. Proceeds benefit The Friends of The Bishops' House mission preserving and sustaining this historic home. More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Idaho Arts Charter: Into the Woods

March 9th - 10th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife are visited by the neighborhood witch, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse. Also in the woods, we meet Little Red, who is trying to visit her grandmother, the Wolf who loves tasty little girls, the Witch’s daughter Rapunzel, and the Princes chasing after their loves. More info here!

Treasure Valley Children’s Theater: Willa Wonka Jr.

March 9th & 10th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Join Treasure Valley Children’s Theater for Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, Jr. For ages 6 and older. There are some moments in the story that may frighten younger audience members. The run time is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with one intermission. More info here!

Cure For Cabin Fever: Oregon Trail Historic Reserve Hike

March 10th, 2018 | 9:30AM - 1:30PM

Don't miss this chance to get out and explore on a 3-mile beginner hike with beautiful views of the Boise River and the surrounding landscape. Dress for the weather and pack your lunch. Depart and return Nampa Rec Center. More info here!

Junior Robotic Engineering

March 10th, 2018 | 10AM - 11:30AM

Join Engineers for Kids for this fun, hands-on workshop where Junior Engineers will design, build, program and test their very own LEGO WeDo Robot. This is an excellent introduction to robotics and the Engineering Design Process! Ages 4 to 7. More info here!

Build a Blinged Out Bird House

March 10th, 2018 | 10:15AM - 12:15PM

Love the sound and sights of birds chirping year round? Us too! That's why JUMP is offering this fun and creative birdhouse build. Participants will assemble a bird house and customize it with many different options from reclaimed wood to tin roofs and custom paint. Help to make Boise a little chirpier! Great activity to do with family and/or friends to spruce up your neighborhood and home. Ticket per Bird House, two people per ticket. Ages 8 and up w/parent. More info here!

Family Yoga

March 10th, 2018 | 10:30AM - 11:30AM

Bring the whole family together as we celebrate our individuality and dive into the mindfulness of yoga. Each class is a mixture of motor development, exercise, music, dancing, singing, imagination, and creativity work. The purpose is to aid in development of the total child, using yoga to help children, teenagers, and adults as we integrate all parts of ourselves into one joyful being. All ages with parent. More info here!

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s Around the World in 80 Days World Premiere

March 11th, 2018 | 2PM - 4PM

Presented by Idaho Theater for Youth and the Morrison Center Endowment Foundation. “You don’t always get to have your say, but you have to tell yourself that it’s okay, because something good is gonna happen today.” Join locals for a World Premiere Musical written just for Idaho Theater for Youth! An updated version of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel, this musical takes you on a whirlwind tour of the globe and its people. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

Pennywise

March 9th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

If you think you know Pennywise, think again. Though the band has made a name for themselves over the past 26 years as a politically minded, melodic hardcore act who have sold millions of albums. They have become one of the most successful independent acts of all time, however they weren’t always this way. In fact the group got their start playing backyard parties in their hometown of Hermosa Beach, California, without having any aspirations other than playing as many songs as they could before the police showed up. More info here!

Global Concepts Bellydance

March 9th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Global Concepts! Where the local Bellydance community gets together on one stage! Experience multiple styles and genres of bellydance, while witnessing the vast diversity of Boise's awesome belly dance community. More info here!

Comedian Olek Szewczyk

March 9th - 10th, 2018 | 8PM - 10PM

Szewczyk occasionally follows the deadpan delivery of one of his jokes with a self-referential laugh. It can make for an awkward moment as audience members look at each other to see if they should be laughing, too. Szewczyk's uncontroversial demeanor is no act. He is genuinely a nice guy. Check him out at Liquid Lounge! More info here!

Gelande Quaffing at PreFunk Beer Bar

March 10th, 2018 | 1PM - 6PM

Come thirsty and ready to compete or watch one of the best drinking competitions ever! New to Gelande Quaffing? Legend has it the sport of Gelande Quaffing began when skiers, bending an elbow, watched as a mug of beer sent sliding down the bar fell off the edge - where it was plucked out of mid-air and chugged by a drinking game pioneer. Right then and there, a new sport was born. More info here!