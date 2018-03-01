WHAT TO DO: ThisisBoise.com Weekend Guide for 3/2-3/4

Will you kick off the first weekend of March like a lion or a lamb? Check out these ideas from ThisisBoise.com.

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Stage Coach Theatre: Gladys Nights

Stage Coach Theatre: Gladys Nights

March 2nd - 17th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

Gladys has an imaginary friend that reappears in her adult life to help her facilitate a career change from mild-mannered office worker to an assassin-for-hire. When Gladys advertises her new occupational services on social media, things really spin out of control. More info here!

2nd Annual Hispanic Film Festival - Pa Negre (Black Bread)

March 2nd, 2018 | 6PM - 8PM

In the harsh post-war years' Catalan countryside, Andreu, a child that belongs to the losing side, finds the corpses of a man and his son in the forest. The authorities want his father to be made responsible of the deaths, but Andreu tries to help his father by finding out who truly killed them. In this search, Andreu develops a moral consciousness against a world of adults fed by lies. In order to survive, he betrays his own roots and ends up finding out the monster that lives within him. More info here!

Illumibrate: A Light & Color Festival

March 2nd, 2018 | 6PM - 10PM

Illumibrate Light & Colour Festival is an awe-inspiring evening of colour, lights, and community engagement at JUMP on March 2 from 6-10pm! Enjoy art installations, silent disco, live performances, and more! More info here!

2018 Hunting Film Tour

March 2nd, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Enjoy this two hour conservation-minded, fair chase hunting film filled with awesome stories and breathtaking cinematography. Discount tickets available at the Meridian Sportsman's Warehouse and the Nampa Sportsman's Warehouse. More info here!



The Infamous Stringdusters

March 2nd, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Unlike rock 'n' roll, bluegrass music's boundaries are often defined in very narrow terms and that has caused some bands to carefully consider their place within the genre. But, in order to survive, everything must evolve... even bluegrass. Enter the Infamous Stringdusters, the very model of a major modern bluegrass band. More info here!

Alex Cameron

March 2nd, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Duck Club Presents Treefort Music Fest fan fave Alex Cameron bringing his gloriously distinctive music style back to Boise on 3/2 at The Olympic Venue! With special guest Molly Burch. More info here!

Boise Little Theater: Exit Laughing

March 2nd - 17th, 2018 | See Times Here

When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the "girls," what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you're Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, you do the most daring thing you've ever done. More info here!

Les Bois Film Festival

March 3rd, 2018 | 1PM - 7PM

The new, Boise-based Les Bois Film Festival screens nature and outdoor films that inspire viewers to forge a deeper connection with the natural world. More info here!

Kinky Boots

March 3rd & 4th, 2018 | See Times Here

Kinky Boots is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. More info here!

Boise Phil Chamber Players: Brass Quintet and String Quartet

March 4th, 2018 | 2PM - 3PM

Join us to hear the Boise Phil Chamber Players perform works by Dahl, Gershwin, Turner, Piazzolla, and Haydn. Come an hour before the concert to mingle and enjoy wine and beer from Cinder Winery and White Dog Brewing, as well as meet our Music Director Eric Garcia and the performing musicians. More info here!

Read Me TV: American Blues Music with Boise Blues Society

March 4th, 2018 | 4PM - 6PM

Join the Boise Blues Society to learn more about the music that has its roots in African American spirituals and field songs. BBS musicians will play blues/roots music and share some related spoken word. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Part of the Read Me Treasure Valley community reading program, focused on Colson Whitehead’s engrossing novel The Underground Railroad. More info here!

Family Friendly Events

The Starlight Snowshoe Benefit

March 3rd, 2018 | 4PM - 9PM

The Starlight Snowshoe Benefit is a homegrown Boise event beginning in 2005 with Greenwood's Ski Haus our founding Sponsor. All proceeds go directly to JDRF to fund research for a cure, better treatments, and prevention methods for type 1 diabetes. Snowshoe under the stars on lit path then come into the lodge to enjoy live music by Emily Tipton, food, drinks, and a GREAT RAFFLE in the beautiful Nordic Lodge, overlooking the breathtaking Idaho scenery! Bring a friend! More info here!

Fish Fossils: From SW Idaho & SE Oregon

March 3rd, 2018 | 9:30AM - 11:30AM

Participants will learn about the history of fossil collecting in the region. A modern stratigraphic sequence is presented and changes in faunal composition are discussed. The focus is on identification of fossil specimens that are commonly encountered in the field. More info here!

Meridian Firefighter’s 10th Annual Chili Cook Off

March 3rd, 2018 | 11AM - 3PM

Come out and support the Meridian Firefighter's at their 10th Annual Chili Cook Off! The cook off benefits the Meridian Fire Honor Guard, Meridian Pipes and Drums and the Local 4627 Benevolent Fund! More info here!

Succor Creek Fossil Flora: Evidence of Previous Climate Change

March 3rd, 2018 | 1:30PM - 3:30PM

Participants will learn about the history of fossil collecting along Succor Creek. A discussion of the floras’ geologic age and relevance will follow. The focus is on plant community ecology and how modern analogs inform us about past climate conditions. More info here!

BCT: Children’s Reading Series - Lifeboat

March 4th, 2018 |

What would you do if you were stranded on a lifeboat with four other kids, and only one bottle of water? Brendan Murray’s play explores this question as five children figure out how to survive after their ship sinks crossing the Atlantic. All hope seems lost, until a mysterious girl suddenly appears on the lifeboat. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

Gelande Quaffing at Parrilla Grill

March 3rd, 2018 | 1PM - 6PM

Come thirsty and ready to compete or watch one of the best drinking competitions ever! New to Gelande Quaffing? Legend has it the sport of Gelande Quaffing began when skiers, bending an elbow, watched as a mug of beer sent sliding down the bar fell off the edge - where it was plucked out of mid-air and chugged by a drinking game pioneer. Right then and there, a new sport was born. More info here!

Wizards, Witches, and Muggles, Oh My!

March 3rd, 2018 | 9PM - 2AM

On March 3rd, The Balcony Clubs invites all wizards, witches, and human folk, to come on down and join us for what is sure to be a magical night of drinks, music and dancing! Bring your wands! We'll supply the potions. More info here!

Young Dubliners w/ The Oliphants and Sef Idle

March 3rd, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

The Young Dubliners are quite possibly Celtic rock's hardest working band, playing hundreds of shows to thousands of fans across the US and Europe every year. In recent years they have twice appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had songs featured in TV shows (Sons Of Anarchy, Human Target) and toured extensively as a headliner and as the opener for such a diverse list of artists as The Flaming Lips, Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang and many more. More info here!

Kayzo

March 3rd, 2018 | 8PM - 11PM

Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Kayzo live at the Revolution Concert House! With Special Guests: Dubloadz, Gammer, JSTJR, and 4B! More info here!

Game Night Live at Sam’s Place

March 4th, 2018 | 6PM - 8PM

Prove you are the smartest of all your friends at this locally produced, live trivia show with great prizes and tons of fun. More info here!

Sunday Night Karaoke

March 4th, 2018 | 9PM - 2AM

Join us every Sunday for Karaoke at The Balcony Club. Whether your an experienced performer or never touched a microphone it's always a fun night! Come party with our KJs Haley Street and Cody Hafer! More info here!