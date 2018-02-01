WHAT TO DO: ThisisBoise.com weekend guide

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Maybe one of these suggestions from ThisisBoise.com will interest you:

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Brad Paisley - Weekend Warrior Tour

February 2nd, 2018 | Starts at 7PM

Brad Paisley is a consummate singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others. He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. Paisley has written 21 of his 24 #1 hits! More info here!

Gem Center Exhibit: Together in the Dark

February 2nd, 2018 | Hours of Operation Here

Welcome to “Together in the Dark” an online exhibit of art reflecting on the Great American Eclipse of 2017. Take a tour of art from 38 artists, from across the country, South Carolina to Oregon. Each with a unique vision of a common experience. You’ll be inspired! More info here!

Zee’s Rooftop 5th Birthday Party Bash

February 2nd, 2018 | 6PM - 10PM

It's a birthday party and you are invited! Join Zee and friends for a fun evening of celebration! Check out the new look and see all the exciting events they have in store for CW Penthouse at C.W. Moore Plaza in 2018! They’ll be serving light snacks and playing party games. There will be a raffle to support Corks For A Cure (don't forget to bring in your corks). Cake will also be served! Local beer and wine plus additional drinks and food will be available to purchase. More info here!

BUTI Glow

February 2nd, 2018 | 6:30PM - 8PM

BUTI Yoga is a workout that transforms your Body + Soul with cardio-intensive bursts of tribal dance, HIIT moves, and yoga. This all in one class tones and sculpts the body while transforming you from the inside out. We'll be glowing from the inside and out as we incorporate neon body paint and black lights to our party! Wear white or bright colors! Ages 13 and up. More info here!

BBP Annual Member and Volunteer Meeting

February 2nd, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

This year's celebration will be held at the newly expanded shop and will cover topics such as the 2017 annual report, goals for 2018, and developing the “BBP Experience”. Your voice and your presence can make a huge difference in shaping the future of BBP. The evening kicks off at Zero Six Coffee Fix (404 E. Parkcenter Blvd.) at 6 p.m., when the Social Ride departs for BBP. 7 PM Meeting at BBP Shop. More info here!

Stage Coach Theatre: The Tell-Tale Farce

February 2nd & 3rd, 2018 | See Times Here

Edgar Allan Poe is just coming off the success of “The Raven”. So a wealthy dowager commissions him to write her a poem for a vast sum. Only problem: the man who shows up to write the poem isn’t Poe, he’s Poe’s mailman, and he’s on a quest to woo the dowager’s spinster niece. This is a freewheeling, door-slamming farce with a touch of the macabre. More info here!

Idaho Scrapbook Show

February 2nd & 3rd, 2018 | Fri. 10AM - 6PM & Sat. 10AM - 5PM

Save the date! Idaho will host its first national craft and scrapbook event in Boise, Idaho. This show will offer shopping from well-known craft vendors, classes and an opportunity to craft/scrapbook for 2 days! Please visit our website for more details and to purchase tickets for this event! More info here!

Air Plant Nest Class at FarWest Garden Center

February 3rd, 2018 | 10AM - 11AM

Make your own air plant nest with natural materials. Class taught by plant expert Rhonda. You'll fill your nest with three air plants (Tillandsia). All materials included. Prepay by phone to reserve your spot, 208-853-4000. More info here!

The 9th Annual Will Act 4 Food

February 3rd, 2018 | 7:30PM - 10PM

The 9th Annual Will Act 4 Food is a evening of seven original short plays (about 10 minutes each). The money raised will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank. Every dollar raised can provide 5 meals--tickets for two will provide 150 meals this winter season. During the winter months, clients of The Idaho Foodbank are faced with tough choices of heating versus eating. Hunger is year-around and doesn't take a vacation. After the holidays, donations of food, funds and volunteering drops off considerably. So get your tickets today, come have a good time and help a worthy cause. More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Music Theatre of Idaho: You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

February 1st - 3rd, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

“An average day in the life of Charlie Brown.” It really is just that, it’s a day made up of little moments picked from all the days of Charlie Brown, from Valentine’s Day to the baseball season, from wild optimism to utter despair, all mixed in with the lives of his friends (both human and non-human) and strung together on the string of a single day, from bright uncertain morning to hopeful starlit evening. More info here!

2018 McCall Winter Festival

February 2nd - 4th, 2018 | View Schedule of Events Here

Welcome to the McCall Winter Carnival! A celebration of all things winter! The McCall Winter has grown into an iconic Idaho event bringing more than 60,000 people to McCall each year! During Carnival, enjoy the famous snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras Parades, live music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snow bike races and much more. More info here!

Wild at Heart - FREE DAY at Zoo Boise

February 3rd, 2018 | 10AM - 5PM

Enjoy FREE admission on Saturday for Wild at Heart at Zoo Boise! This family friendly Valentine’s themed event will be full of fun things to do. There will be face painting, photo-ops, and special Valentine themed enrichment for all the Zoo Boise animal residents. Plus, you’ll be able to make a Valentine’s Day card for your favorite animal! More info here!

Fairy Garden & Terrarium Building

February 3rd, 2018 | 3PM - 4PM

Get into two of the hottest trends in gardening with Fairy Gardens and Terrariums! North End Organic Nursery will walk you through the process of construction and design of these horticulture minis, and will have available all the components needed to build and maintain. Come on down and learn how to make terrariums and fairy gardens. They are a fun, therapeutic way to garden on the small scale and best yet, they are adorable! Soil is free and the class is free too! More info here!

Snow-Ga: Snowshoe Yoga

February 3rd, 2018 | 10AM - 11:30AM

Join the Winter Wildlands Alliance and Bogus Basin SnowSchool for a Snow-ga fundraiser. What is Snow-ga? Snowshoe yoga. You'll spend an hour and a half in the snowy Boise National Forest being led through various yoga poses all while on snowshoes. Instructors will include Edna Vizgirdas, one of the creators of the SnowSchool, and yoga teacher at Yoga in the Hood, and Brittany Jones of Winter Wildlands Alliance and yoga teacher at Yoga in the Hood. All proceeds benefit Winter Wildlands Alliance and Bogus Basin SnowSchool. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

Big Wild

February 2nd, 2018 | Doors at 7PM

Stemming from a relentless desire to create something new, Big Wild’s sound taps into the natural curiosity we all share by exploring beyond conventional boundaries in music. This spark was ignited when he first began creating music under the heavy influence of modern hip hop producers. Since then, he has increasingly drawn inspiration from the limitless potential of electronic music, while at the same time building a style unique to him. Special Guests Daktyl and White Cliffs, more info here!

Absolut Balcony Barlympics

February 2nd - 23rd, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

Let the games begin! This year The Balcony Club is hosting their own Olympic Games! On the first 3 Fridays this February The Balcony Club will be hosting qualifying events with the winners taking home anywhere from $50 - $200 in cash. More info!

The Sun and the Mirror + PLANET WHAT + Viet Rahm

February 2nd, 2018 | Starts at 7PM

Over February and March, The Sun and the Mirror will take their blend of heavy psych, noise, dark ambient, and drone across the western lands. Come and help them kick off their tour! Also featuring PLANET WHAT and Viet Rahm! Come out and support touring bands. More info here!

Brundage Diva Day

February 3rd, 2018 | 9:30AM - 5PM

Enjoy the perfect girlfriend getaway, featuring $30 full-day lift tickets for women 18+, plus a free yoga practice and chair massages, an on-snow scavenger hunt and fun games and giveaways. Find the pink ribbons hidden across the mountain to win special prizes. Smoky’s features live music from 2PM - 5PM, drink specials all day, and at 4PM, a chance to win one of several fabulous spa packages and other prizes. More info here!

Coastwest Unrest + People with Bodies + Ana Lete

February 3rd, 2018 | Starts at 7PM

The songs on Coastwest Unrest’s new album, The Crazed Ones, on their own indie Reclaim Records label, can’t be understood completely without knowing its chief singer/songwriter Noah Dickie, and his older, drummer brother Josh. Both are west coast natives, having grown up, first in Fontana, CA, then, after the 1992 L.A. Riots, settling in Las Vegas. Check them out live at The Olympic this Saturday! More info here!

Salsa Nights at The Knitting Factory Concert House

February 3rd, 2018 | 8PM - 2AM

Dance the night away as DJ Giovanni plays the hottest Latin hits! Don't know how to dance? Don't worry! Come early and join in on some lessons! This is an 18+ event and full bar for 21+ with ID. More info here!

Of Mice & Men

February 4th, 2018 | Doors at 6PM

Of Mice & Men have hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock and Independent Charts and No. 4 on the genre-spanning Top 200. They’ve racked up over 153 million Spotify streams, 20 million YouTube views and close to 5 million social media followers. They’ve shared stages with artists such as Metallica, Linkin Park and Queens of the Stone Age and not only held their own, but won over new fans in the process. Of Mice & Men’s sound has broken through obstacles of language, distance and culture. Special Guests Blessthefall, Fire From The Gods, and MSCW! More info here!



Boise’s Next Drag Superstar Competition

Every Sunday until March 4th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Boise's Next Drag Superstar is in its second year. It's featuring local up and coming drag performers, competing in an 8 week competition to take the title of The Balcony Babe! Come down each Sunday, starting January 14th, to watch these performers wow you with their talents, comedy, creativeness, dance moves, lip syncing, and more! You won't want to miss a single week! The only thing fiercer than this competition are the performers who are trying to come out on top! More info here!