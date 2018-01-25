WHAT TO DO: ThisisBoise.com weekend event guide

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these suggestions from ThisisBoise.com:

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

2018 McCall Winter Festival

January 26th - February 4th, 2018 | View Schedule of Events Here

Welcome to the McCall Winter Carnival! A celebration of all things winter! The McCall Winter has grown into an iconic Idaho event bringing more than 60,000 people to McCall each year! During Carnival, enjoy the famous snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras Parades, live music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snow bike races and much more. More info here!

Stage Coach Theatre: The Tell-Tale Farce

January 26th - February 3rd, 2018 | See Times Here

Edgar Allan Poe is just coming off the success of “The Raven”. So a wealthy dowager commissions him to write her a poem for a vast sum. Only problem: the man who shows up to write the poem isn’t Poe, he’s Poe’s mailman, and he’s on a quest to woo the dowager’s spinster niece. This is a freewheeling, door-slamming farce with a touch of the macabre. More info here!

Gem Center Exhibit: Together in the Dark

January 26th - February 2nd, 2018 | Hours of Operation Here

Welcome to “Together in the Dark” an online exhibit of art reflecting on the Great American Eclipse of 2017. Take a tour of art from 38 artists, from across the country, South Carolina to Oregon. Each with a unique vision of a common experience. You’ll be inspired! More info here!

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

January 27th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM

A songwriter, a musician, a New York Times best-selling author, a painter, a consummate performer. Josh Ritter encompasses all of these descriptors and more. He is a true artist. One who is not afraid of growing, changing and constantly challenging earlier versions of himself. Here, two decades into his storied career, Josh Ritter is just getting started. Special Guest Nicki Bluhm! More info here!

Lance Lipinski: Rock Baby Rock

January 27th, 2018 | 7:30PM - 10PM

With driving Jerry Lee Lewis piano rhythms and Presley inspired swagger in his own persona, Lance Lipinsky preserves the timeless tradition of the 1950's & 60's subculture in not only in his songwriting, but also as a show stopping live entertainer. Catch Rock Baby Rock at the Nampa Civic Center this Saturday! More info here!

Idaho Remodeling and Design Show

January 27th & 28th, 2018 | Sat. 10AM - 5PM & Sun. 11AM - 4PM

Tour 100+ exhibits to discover what's hot in decorating, kitchen & bath renovations, landscaping and more. Explore the top quality, extensive variety, and the newest products on the market. With the finest professionals all in one location, be prepared to turn your concepts into completions. Transform your abode, increase your home's value and wow the neighbors! More info here!

Comedian Bill Engvall

January 28th, 2018 | 6PM - 9PM

Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Most recently, Bill was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Earlier this year, Bill lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT. He’ll be performing live at the Velma V. Morrison Center this Saturday, tickets are still available. More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Ice Skating in Fountain Square

Open Everyday Through January 28th, 2018 | View Hours Here

Bring the family down for the last weekend of Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian to glide on the ice! Great family fun for after dinner or a movie! More info here!

Splash ‘N Dash

January 26th, 2018 | 5:45PM - 9:45PM

Parents, enjoy a Friday evening with each other while your children are actively entertained in the pools. For four hours, certified lifeguard and lesson staff will be in the water actively supervising water games and swimming. Pre registration required. More info here!

Caldwell Fine Arts: Missoula Children’s Theatre

January 26th - 27th & February 2nd - 3rd | See Showtimes Here

Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Beauty Lou and the Country Beast, an original country western adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Beauty Lou and the Beast both learn to look beyond appearances and first impressions to see the beauty that dwells inside. More info here!

Canyon County Kids Expo

January 27th, 2018 | 10AM - 6PM

You and your kids don’t want to miss a stage full of entertainment, slides, fun houses, face painting, a petting zoo, crazy clowns, jump houses, booths, and a ton of other stuff for kids to see and do. Plus, your child can meet special guests Paw Patrol! More info here!

Build a Bat Box at JUMP

January 27th, 2018 | 10:15AM - 12:15PM

Bat Boxes are a cozy little home for bats and also a great natural way to cut down on the amount of mosquitoes in your area. In this kit class, participants will assemble and finish a fun Bat Box designed by Make Studio Martin. Simply hang this box up out of reach, and these little nocturnal mosquito vacuums will do the rest. This is a fun activity to do with family and/or friends to spruce up your neighborhood and home! More info here!



Innovation Day at JUMP

January 27th, 2018 | 2PM - 5PM

Celebrate invention and innovation with this FREE community event! Come see amazing student inventions with Invent Idaho, play with the latest cutting edge technology with Boise State Creative Technologies Association, and hang out with the Library! This is a great chance to explore JUMP, connect with community and get your innovation on! More info here!

Audubon Birding Field Trip: Wilson Springs Ponds

January 27th, 2018 | 8:30AM - 1PM

Join the Golden Eagle Audubon Society for a field trip to look for waterfowl and songbirds. Birds love these spring-fed ponds that normally don’t freeze over in the winter. There are paved and unpaved trails around the ponds, and a restroom is available. More info!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

The King and Avatar

January 26th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM

A dark, twisted circus sideshow that’s built around bombastically grooving melodic death n’ roll is swinging forward with captivating glee, mesmerizing merriment and the plundering power of lethal pirates toward those brave souls who hand over a ticket to be torn by Avatar. Special Guests The Brains and Hellzapoppin Sideshow Review! More info here!

Lounge on Fire’s 2nd Annual Winter Social

January 27th, 2018 | 8PM - 2AM

Duck Club Presents: Get out of those cozy pajamas, put on some glitter and make your way to Neurolux for Lounge On Fire's 2ND ANNUAL WINTER SOCIAL featuring Boise's own LED (band) and dance geared quintet JUICE! More info here!

Paint ‘n Sip

January 27th, 2018 | 5PM - 7PM

Everyone loves to paint their pets! We draw YOUR pet out before class and you fill it in using bright and bold colors. Our instructor will walk the class step by step through this fun and personal painting and you'll leave with a piece of art celebrating your favorite friend. More info here!

Flamenco Rebelde Live

January 27th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Rebelde: Rebel, Porque el mundo me ha hecho asi: Because the world made me this way! The very best Flamenco in Boise Saturday night at The Olympic in Downtown Boise! Enjoy accomplished local and Spanish artists! More info here!

Asana’s Winter Ball Anniversary Competition

January 27th, 2018 | 3PM - 6PM

Climbers from all over the state and beyond compete for a cash purse of $4,000! Asana will also be celebrating their one-year anniversary at their new location in Garden City from 3PM - 6PM with food from Wetos Locos, beer from Boise Brewing, wine from Indian Creek Winery, and activities such as top roping, ninja warrior and aerial silk tryouts, plus booths set up with fun games and lots of swag and prizes. More info here!

Silverstein & Tonight Alive

January 28th, 2018 | Doors at 6PM

It takes numbers to craft a movement out of sound. It takes numbers, and it takes throat, calloused fingers, worn out joints, and a sea of voices singing along. It takes numbers, and it takes work. It takes playing basements and community centres as much as it takes stages, and festivals. It takes years of dedication, sincerity, and community. And yet, Silverstein are still rocking out concert houses all around! They’ll be rocking out the Knitting Factory Concert House Saturday night! More info here!

Boise’s Next Drag Superstar Competition

Every Sunday until March 4th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Boise's Next Drag Superstar is in its second year. It's featuring local up and coming drag performers, competing in an 8 week competition to take the title of The Balcony Babe! Come down each Sunday, starting January 14th, to watch these performers wow you with their talents, comedy, creativeness, dance moves, lip syncing, and more! You won't want to miss a single week! The only thing fiercer than this competition are the performers who are trying to come out on top! More info here!