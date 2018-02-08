WHAT TO DO: Get a head start on Valentine's Day with these suggestions from ThisisBoise.com

Looking for something to do this weekend? Maybe you want to get a head start on Valentine's Day? ThisisBoise.com has you covered:

Valentine’s Day Fun!

Wine & Chocolate Weekend at Huston Vineyards

February 9th - 11th, 2018 | 12PM - 5PM

Bring your sweetheart or a group of friends and join Huston Vineyards to celebrate with some decadent wine and chocolate pairings. Friday will feature chocolate dipped strawberries with tasting. Saturday, Fireside Mallow Co. will be serving up delicious S'mores and will have their homemade marshmallows for purchase. Sunday, Dream Chocolate will be doing sampling and sales with Huston's award winning wine line-up. Pick up some chocolate and wine for your Valentine. More info here!

Zhoo Zhoo Valentine’s Day Open House

February 9th - 11th , 2018 | 12PM - 5PM

Join local wine sisters, the Zhoo Zhoo girls, for their annual Valentine’s Day Open House at Hells Canyon Winery. You'll enjoy wine tastings, sweet treats, and specials from both wineries on bottle purchases. More info here!

Valentine’s Wine and Chocolate Weekend at Vizcaya Winery

February 9th - 11th, 2018 | 12PM - 6PM

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a wine and chocolate pairing. You'll enjoy fantastic chocolates from the Chocolat Bar paired with Vizcaya Wines. More info here!

Cheese, Chocolate, and Wine Pairings at Bitner Vineyards

February 9th - 11th, 2018 | 12PM - 5PM

Treat your sweetheart to a beautiful visit to Sunnyslope Wine Trail country. Bitner Vineyards will be pouring five exquisite wines paired with decadent chocolates from Weiser Classic Candy Company and gourmet cheeses. To make it extra special, end the tasting by taking a “Be Mine” photo as you celebrate this special day with an incredible view from the hilltop setting. More info here!

Wine & Chocolate Weekend at Williamson Orchards & Vineyards

February 9th - 11th, 2018 | 12PM - 5PM

Why not treat your sweetheart to a romantic visit to wine country. Visit one of 14 different wineries, but make sure to stop at Williamson Vineyards tasting room. They’ll be pouring 5 delicious Williamson wines paired with chocolates from Weiser Classic Candy Company, cheese from Ballard Family Dairy and gourmet truffle popcorn. More info here!

Swig Swing

February 10th, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

Bring your Valentine or your galentine and get your swing on! Mad Swede Brewing is having a FREE group swing dance class in the brewery taught by the lovely and talented Jennifer Babione. The lesson will be followed by dancing in the brewery. Come in before the class and fuel up on Kilted Kod fish n' chips paired with one of our mad great beers! More info here!

Cupid’s Undie Run

February 10th, 2018 | 10AM - 4PM

This February, be part of something great. Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right: party, run (a mile-ish, at your own pace), party – all to find a cure to Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Undies are encouraged, but it’s not for everyone, maybe costumes are more your style? Whether you start a team with your friends, join a team, or run solo, just come out, have a blast, and raise some money for NF research! More info here!

Love Locally Valentine’s Day Pop-up

February 10th, 2018 | 12PM - 6PM

This year, we ENCOURAGE you to procrastinate for Valentine's Day. Save your money until Saturday, February 10th for the Love Locally Valentine's Pop-Up Shop! 14 local artists and vendors will be setting up their wares in Evermore Prints! Here you can grab everything you need for V-Day while enjoying light refreshments by Coiled Wines. This talented group can provide you with stunning art gifts, pottery, homemade bath bombs, wine, cake balls, potted plants and SO much more! More info here!

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Treasure Valley Boat Show

February 8th - 11th , 2018 | See Times Here

Stave off cabin fever by touring this boat show at Expo Idaho. Picture yourself out in fair-weather waters on anything from small craft to large yachts in many makes and models, and save big when you make your boating dreams come true. More info here!

Beth Hart at The Egyptian

February 9th, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

Beth Hart is an American singer, songwriter and musician from Los Angeles, California, United States. She rose to fame with the release of her 1999 single "LA Song" from her second album Screamin' for My Supper. She’ll be performing live Friday night at The Egyptian Theatre. More info here!

Treefort 2018 Launch Party

February 9th, 2018 | 6PM - 11PM

Help launch Boise into Treefort season! Check out Oakland's La Misa Negra, known for their unique blend of heavyweight cumbia and high-energy! Free jazz punks Kulululu, darkwave demons Leafraker, and local conscious rap artist Madisun Proof will grace the stage too! This is an all ages event at The Basque Center downtown! More info here!

Idaho Business and Technology Expo

February 9th, 2018 | 9:30AM - 4PM

Attention business owners and entrepreneurs: Learn about the latest technology applications and business resources. You'll find exhibits, ideas, educational seminars, serious investment, quality value, and unlimited B2B networking. Visit ibleventsinc.com for a complete list of activities. More info here!

Ballet Idaho - Fleetwood Mac Collection

February 9th & 10th, 2018 | Starts at 7:30PM

Presented by Ballet Idaho, the Fleetwood Mac ballet joins two other ballets on the program. Agon, a collaboration between the composer Igor Stravinsky and the choreographer George Balanchine. The New York Times has said of the ballet, “The combination of formality and intimacy has a charge both erotic and strenuous.” Also on the Fleetwood Mac Collection program is Raymonda’s Wedding, with choreography by Ballet Idaho artistic director Peter Anastos, after Petipa and Nureyev. More info here!

Ninth Annual Stanley - Sawtooth Winterfest

February 9th - 11th, 2018 | See Schedule Here

The Stanley-Sawtooth Winterfest community celebration is a fun and light-hearted opportunity to shake off your cabin fever and embrace your favorite elements of the season. More info here!

22nd Annual Canyon County Spring Home Show

February 9th - 11th, 2018 | See Times Here

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside - The Ford Idaho Center is packed with great ideas. Visit with local experts, including the Canyon County Master Gardeners; they will be on hand all weekend to answer your lawn and garden questions. With over 150 beautiful displays you’ll find a show full of inspiration for your home and garden! More info here!

Boise Golf & Travel Show

February 10th & 11th, 2018 | See Times Here

Kick off the golf season at the 2018 Boise Golf & Travel Show at Expo Idaho. Tickets include a free round of golf to Eagle Hills Golf Club and if you purchase your ticket online you receive additional offers such as a 2 for 1 round of golf and a 30 minute swing eval. The lowest prices of the year on golf goods, trips, golf rounds, and more! Plus get a quick tip from a local PGA pro, pick up a free club for your kid, enter the long drive and putt contests and of course try out all the latest gear on our demo row! Don't miss out! More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Family Yoga

February 10th, 2018 | 10:30AM - 11:30AM

Bring the whole family together as we celebrate individuality and dive into the mindfulness of yoga. Each class is a mixture of motor development, exercise, music, dancing, singing, imagination, and creativity work. The purpose is to aid in development of the total child, using yoga to help children, teenagers, and adults as we integrate all parts of ourselves into one joyful being. All ages with parent. More info here!

I Love the Zoo - Kids Evening at Zoo Boise

February 10th, 2018 | 4PM - 7PM

Need a place for the kids while you enjoy some much needed alone time? Look no further than Zoo Boise! Kids will have an evening of animal-themed fun. It all starts with a pizza dinner, followed by a guided zoo walk to see what critters do at night, and a sneak peek at the Zoo Kitchen. They will also enjoy a fun game, craft, and an up-close animal encounter. This is for kids ages 5-10. More info here!

Woo at the Zoo for Adults

February 10th, 2018 | 4PM - 7PM

Birds do it. Bees do it. Snow leopards do it. Find out how animals at Zoo Boise woo each other and Woo at the Zoo. Open to both singles and sweethearts 18+ this memorable Valentine’s Day event will reveal the intimate secrets of exotic animal mating and dating – from the humorous and tawdry to passionate and subtle. Enjoy a guided stroll through the zoo, presentations by zookeepers regarding animal breeding in zoos, up-close animal encounters and other animal-amore-related activities. A pasta dinner, dessert, drinks, photos with your sweetheart and take-home chocolate are included. Space is limited! More info here!

Valentine’s Day Dance

February 10th, 2018 | 6PM - 11PM

Join your friends at The Community Center (TCC) for some sweet music, refreshments, and fun! Dance away the winter blues! All ages are welcome, any donation at the door will get you in. All proceeds benefit TCC. More info here!

Family Field Trip Weekend

February 10th & 11th, 2018 | 10AM - 4PM

Is winter giving your family a case of cabin fever? Grab the kids and head for The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey for an affordable day of fun and educational programs focused on conserving birds of prey. Visitors will see live bird demonstrations, tour the Archives of Falconry, participate in family-friendly crafts and activities, and enjoy spending time outdoors on the scenic interpretive trail. Children 16 and younger admitted free. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

MØ & Cashmere Cat: The MEØW Tour

February 9th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

Danish singer Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted first made an impact on the music scene under the moniker MØ in 2013, when she lent her vocals to Swedish producer Avicii's song "Dear Boy," from his hit album True. Check out MØ and Cashmere Cat live at the Knitting Factory Concert House Friday night! More info here!

Absolut Balcony Barlympics

February 9th, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

Let the games begin! This year The Balcony Club is hosting their own Olympic Games! On the first 3 Fridays this February The Balcony Club will be hosting qualifying events with the winners taking home anywhere from $50 - $200 in cash. More info here!

Winter Beer-Lympics Pub Crawl

February 10th, 2018 | 2PM - 8PM

Join us for the first annual Winter Beer-Lympics Pub Crawl! Grab a couple friends and compete against other teams to see who's the best at beer-lympics! Free to sign up! Stop by any participating location on February 10th to pick up your team's scorecard and wristband. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. There will also be some SWAG giveaways for best costumes. More info here!

Beer Prom 2018

February 10th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Dig up your old prom attire that hasn't seen the light of day since the cold war ended and parachute pants that were in style. You can also channel your favorite 80's icon and a dress appropriately for the decade's fashion trends. This event is 21+. Grindage will be provided by Meraki Greek Street Food. because nothing says the 80's like a gyro in one hand and a bourekia in the other. More info here!

The Sixth Annual Lovers & Losers Ball

February 10th, 2018 | 7PM - 10:30PM

Come Join the Imperial Sovereign Gem Court Of Idaho for the Sixth Annual Lovers and Losers Ball at the Balcony Club! Silent auctions with great great items! Raffle for a 2nd Edition Amazon Echo! More info here!



Karin Comes Killing

February 10th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM

Check out Karin Comes Killing, Black Tooth Grin, Final Underground, and Abassy as they rock out the Knitting Factory Concert House! More info here!

The Talbott Brothers

February 10th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM

The Talbott Brothers are a Portland based duo composed of brothers Nick and Tyler Talbott. Born and raised in Imperial, a small town in Southwestern Nebraska, they began writing and performing together in the summer of 2012 before relocating to Portland, OR. Forming an alternative blend of folk and rock, The Talbott Brothers creatively combine blood harmonies with storytelling and infectious melodies. This is a 21+ show. More info here!

Boise’s Next Drag Superstar Competition

Every Sunday until March 4th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Boise's Next Drag Superstar is in its second year. It's featuring local up and coming drag performers, competing in an 8 week competition to take the title of The Balcony Babe! Come down each Sunday, starting January 14th, to watch these performers wow you with their talents, comedy, creativeness, dance moves, lip syncing, and more! You won't want to miss a single week! The only thing fiercer than this competition are the performers who are trying to come out on top! More info here!