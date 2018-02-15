WHAT TO DO: Feb. 16th-19th weekend event guide

The weekend is almost here, still looking for something to do? ThisisBoise.com has some ideas:

Idaho Fun for Everyone!

Fringe Theatrical Productions: Droppin’ Johns

February 14th - 24th, 2018 | See Times Here

Join this new Boise theatrical production company for their first show at the recently opened Gem Center for the Arts. In this original play by Ilana Lydia, a young woman in the disguise of a superhero finds she is trapped in her own mind, where her self-perceived heroism allows her to incapacitate the Johns who visit her. But she quickly discovers that these predatory men are the least of her worries. Adult content; for ages 16 and older. More info here!

LP & Noah Kahan

February 16th, 2018 | Doors at 7:30PM Show at 8:30PM

“At the end of the day, it’s all about being honest and getting right back up after every fall.” New York-born singer, songwriter, and all-around rock rebel LP puts it even more succinctly, “I go Johnny Cash on it and just get through it.” Like the Man in Black, she pens and performs timeless tunes with attitude—albeit minus the country twang and cowboy hats. Ukulele in hand, voice booming with soul and spirit, and pulling no punches, LP’s palatability belies an underground unrestrained sharpened by several years in the industry. More info here!

Madama Butterfly - Opera Idaho

February 16th & 18th, 2018 | See Times Here

One of the most popular operas of all time, Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly is near the top of the list of operas performed by Opera Idaho in its 44-year history with five productions. The opera tells the story Cio-Cio-San, the trusting and innocent young geisha of the title, who disastrously falls in love with American Navy lieutenant B. F. Pinkerton, only to be abandoned by him. Her loyal servant Suzuki and Sharpless, the sympathetic American consul, do all they can but are unable to avert tragedy. More info here!

Silk, Satin & Stars

February 17th, 2018 | 6:30PM - 12AM

Join The 3rd Anniversary at Idaho DanceSport! We are plugged into a wide range of artistically and culturally diverse genres of entertainment. So when it comes to putting on shows that celebrate all aspects of life, our creative reach is truly boundless. If you love to see the artistry, the costumes, eat delectable and delicious food, the exciting routines, dance to lovely and lively music of latin and ballroom dancing, this event is for you. Showcases of various ballroom dances that are exciting, entertaining and artistic expressions of different dances including Rumba, Waltz, Cha Cha, Samba, Paso Doble, foxtrot, Tango, Salsa, Zouk and more! More info here!

Spring Into Spring Garden School

February 17th, 2018 | 9AM - 2PM

Get ready for your spring gardening with the University of Idaho Master Gardeners and Edwards Greenhouse. Topics include Perennial Flowers, Improving Garden Soil, Pruning Raspberries, Vermiculture, Composting, Vegetable Garden Planning, Culinary Herbs, Growing Roses and more. Seating is limited; registration begins at 8:15AM. More info here!

Boise Bicycle Project’s Bikin’ 4 Lovin’

February 17th, 2018 | 5PM - 10PM

Boise Bicycle Project's 9th Annual Lovin' Social Ride & Soiree is back to celebrate love for the people who love bicycles! This event is open to singles and couples alike! At 5PM meet up at BBP HQ for a BYO Bike & Beverage Social Hour. At 6PM grab your lights & bundle up for a cruisin' ride to Boise Fry Company where the lovin' will continue with our tandem photo booth & love birds raffle. More info here!

Flea Market at Expo Idaho

February 17th & 18th, 2018 | Sat: 9AM - 5PM & Sun: 10AM - 4PM

You never know what you’re going to find at the flea market, but one thing’s for certain, something will find you. Bring home a new, old thing to love. More info here!

Neck Deep, Seaway, Creeper, Speak Low If You Speak Love

February 18th, 2018 | Doors at 6PM Show at 7PM

Pop-punks Neck Deep, the trajectory of the last half decade has been, seemingly, one of unbridled success. Comprehensively the most successful British band in the history of their genre, and with an average age of just 23, they have risen – at a pace so head-spinning it nearly snapped necks – to become the zeitgeist capturing band of their generation and scene. They’ve scored Kerrang! and APMA awards along the way, completed two summer-long stints and Warped Tour to unprecedented crowds, worked alongside legends like Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and completed a 2016 headline world tour of their own which took in some 15 countries across four months and sold in excess of 52,000 tickets. More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Refuge Star Party

February 17th, 2018 | 5:30PM - 8:30PM

Have you ever wondered how big space really is? Throughout February you can experience the vastness of the solar system by walking a half-mile scale model on the Nature Trail at the Refuge visitor center. Start at the bowling ball-sized sun and walk the half-mile trail to discover for yourself the distances between planets and how big they are relative to the sun. Find out how far you would have to go to reach Alpha Centauri, the closest star to our solar system. More info here!

Our Prehistoric WaterShed - WaterShed Weekend

February 17th, 2018 | 10AM - 1PM

Meet local paleontologists and geologists to learn about Idaho’s past - including volcanoes, prehistoric horses and sharks! See fossil replicas, like the Buzzsaw shark, make and take a fossil sharp tooth cast and dig for bones in a sandbox. Plus create explosive volcanoes with BSU Geoscience students! At 10:30, attend a hands-on presentation from a Hagerman Fossil Bed Ranger about Pliocene fossils, including the Hagerman horse. A water renewal facility tour will be held at 11:30 weather permitting. More info here!

¡Amigitos Bilingües! Bilingual Storytime

February 17th, 2018 | 10:15AM - 11AM

Come enjoy our bilingual stories, songs, and fun! Storytime will be in English and Spanish. All families with children of all ages are welcome. More info here! **Vengan y disfruten nuestros Cuentos Bilingües, canciones y diversión! Los cuentos serán en Ingles y Espanol. Familias con niños de todas las edades están invitados. Más información aquí!

Liege Waffle Throwdown

February 17th, 2018 | 8AM - 4PM

For one day only, Waffle Worlds Collide in this epic "West Coast - East Coast" Liege Waffle throw down at Waffle Me Up! Mark your calendars for this battle royale, in one corner, you have Hector Garcia, owner of Waffle Me Up, a staple of the burgeoning food community in the Treasure Valley. In the other corner, you have Shane Matlock, born & raised in Nampa and current New England resident (by way of the military), owner of The Burgundian: Coffee and Waffles based in Rhode Island. More info here!

Ramen With Friends

February 17th, 2018 | 1PM - 5PM

We're bringing Ramen Night back to the brewery! Genki Takoyaki will be making a tonkotsu ramen - which is made from pork bone stock. This event is first come first served so get here early! More info here!

Treasure Valley Roller Derby 2018 Season Opener

February 18th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

Treasure Valley Roller Derby is kicking off the 2018 Season on February 17th at Expo Idaho! Doors open at 5PM and the Boise River Rollers will take on the Beet City Bombers at 6PM. Then the Freak Alley Fugitives will face off against the Sawtooth Sirens at 7PM. TVRD will be having a silent auction fundraiser with some great items you won't want to miss. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

Killswitch Engage

February 16th, 2018 | Doors at 6:30PM Show at 7:30PM

Metal Pioneers Killswitch Engage are set to perform live at the Revolution Concert House this Friday! Call it coming full circle, returning to their roots or coming home again. Whatever the case and no matter what you choose to label it, Leach's return to the fold is welcomed and anticipated by all involved, from the band members themselves to the fans. Leach is a fitting piece of the KsE puzzle. KsE enjoyed a decade of success with Leach's replacement Howard Jones, who has moved on amicably. More info here!

1000 Mods, Telekinetic Yeti, The Acid Guide Service, & Chaosmonaut

February 16th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

1000mods is a psychedelic/heavy rock band from Chiliomodi, Greece. They were formed in the summer of 2006, and since then they have played over hundreds of live shows, sharing the stage with bands like The Black Keys, The Black Angels, Graveyard, Brant Bjork, Colour Haze and many more. They are known for their commitment to vintage equipment, thick and heavy analog sound and remarkably passionate stage performances. More info!

Absolut Balcony Barlympics

February 16th, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

Let the games begin! This year The Balcony Club is hosting their own Olympic Games! On the first 3 Fridays this February The Balcony Club will be hosting qualifying events with the winners taking home anywhere from $50 - $200 in cash. More info here!

Gelande Quaffing at Payette Brewing

February 17th, 2018 | 1PM - 6PM

Payette Brewing Gelande Quaffing is back! Bigger and better than ever - come thirsty and ready to compete or watch one of the best drinking competitions ever, a Payette Brewing tradition! New to Gelande Quaffing? Legend has it the sport of Gelande Quaffing began when skiers, bending an elbow, watched as a mug of beer sent sliding down the bar fell off the edge - where it was plucked out of mid-air and chugged by a drinking game pioneer. Right then and there, a new sport was born. More info here!

DATSIK

February 17th, 2018 | Doors at 7PM Show at 8PM

For DATSIK, FIREPOWER stands out as an extension of his revered and applauded musical persona. DATSIK's specialty is wrecking the dance floor. Barely out of high school, the Canadian artist and producer inked a deal with Excision’s Rottun Recordings. He released a series of successful singles and EPs and rose to prominence as a leader of the underground dubstep scene in North America. More info here!

Hot Tub Time Machine Party

February 17th, 2018 | 1PM - 7PM

We're heating things up in the production facility for this event! It coincides with Gelande Quaffing at Payette Brewing! Grab your friends and sign up for that - while you're not playing? Take a soak in the pool! Held in production area, we're getting out our 19 foot pool and warming it up to 105 degrees. Bring your own towel! When not in the pool, please be wearing shoes! The theme for Gelande Quaffing is Board Shorts and Bikinis! Whip out you summer gear and get dressed down for the occasion, 21+ only! More info here!

Boise’s Next Drag Superstar Competition

Every Sunday until March 4th, 2018 | 7PM - 9PM

Boise's Next Drag Superstar is in its second year. It's featuring local up and coming drag performers, competing in an 8 week competition to take the title of The Balcony Babe! Come down each Sunday, starting January 14th, to watch these performers wow you with their talents, comedy, creativeness, dance moves, lip syncing, and more! You won't want to miss a single week! The only thing fiercer than this competition are the performers who are trying to come out on top! More info here!