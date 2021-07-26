Live-action Pokemon series reportedly in development at Netflix

The world of Pokemon is reportedly coming to Netflix with a brand new live-action series.

According to reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Henderson, who is the current co-showrunner for "Lucifer," is attached to write and executive produce the show, which is said to be in early development.

Sources tell THR that a writers’ room led by Henderson started staffing up about a month ago.

Variety's source says the project will be similar in nature to the 2019 film "Detective Pikachu," which grossed more than $433 million worldwide.

No details have been unveiled about the show's plot.

This story was originally published by Joey Greaber at KGUN.