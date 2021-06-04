Drake Bell of Nickelodeon's 'Drake and Josh' indicted in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jared "Drake" Bell, the Nickelodeon star who played Drake in the TV show “Drake and Josh,” has been indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, according to court records.

Bell, 34, has been indicted on charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Though, it's unclear at this time what the actor and singer did to warrant the charges.

According to court documents, the date of the offense was Dec. 1, 2017. Records show he is a resident in West Hollywood, California.

Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, tweeted in October 2017 that he was coming to Cleveland’s The Odeon to play on Dec. 1, 2017.

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH - Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017

Bell was also in Kent, Ohio on May 19 for a concert at The Outpost.

Bell was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and waived the reading of the indictment.

A personal bond was set for $2,500. Terms of his bond included having no contact with the victim and he must submit a DNA specimen, which are all standard procedures for defendants. Court records show Bell posted bond the same day as his arraignment.

His first pre-trial has been scheduled for June 17 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Timothy McCormick.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty at WEWS.