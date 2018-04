Three people, including actor and comedian Will Ferrell, were taken to a hospital after an SUV the actor was in flipped during a two-car accident.

TMZ reports the crash happened on Interstate 5 in Orange County, California around 11 p.m. local time Thursday.

There has been no update to the public on Ferrell's condition. TMZ reports that witnesses said Ferrell was speaking on a phone when paramedics loaded him into an ambulance, and that a woman involved in the crash appeared more seriously injured and was bleeding.