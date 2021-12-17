Betty White turns 100 and is inviting fans to celebrate

Hollywood icon Betty White is turning 100, and she wants everyone to celebrate alongside her.

White, who turns 100 on Jan. 17, is inviting fans to celebrate her birthday with the theatrical event of "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” which is distributed by Fathom Events.

The one-day-only movie event will screen in movie theaters nationwide, with screenings beginning at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

Fans will get to experience moments the actress has had during her storied career, including her performances in "The Golden Girls," "Hot in Cleveland," and "The Proposal."

The movie will also include appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, and Morgan Freeman.