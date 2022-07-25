Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Adele announces rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency

Adele
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - Adele poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adele
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 16:34:42-04

LAS VEGAS — Adele is ready to head to Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer announced Monday her rescheduled dates for her residency.

"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she said. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

In January, Adele postponed her residency at Caesars Palace, "Weekends with Adele," days before it began due to delivery delays and COVID-19.

"Half my crew and team are ill with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show," Adele said at the time.

The new shows begin on Nov. 18 and run to March 23.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!" Adele said on Twitter. "Now I know for some of you, it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that."

Adele added that she had added eight new performances in addition to the 24 rescheduled shows.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light