Actress Melissa Joan Hart reveals COVID diagnosis despite being vaccinated

Actress Melissa Joan Hart revealed she's contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

In a video posted to her social media account, Hart revealed her diagnosis to share her journey, explaining she wasn't posting it "to be political or gain pity."

"I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it's bad," Hart told her 1.6 million followers. "It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe."

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star suspected that one of her three kids also has the virus and believes it came from school.

"I'm mad. I'm really mad," she said. "We took precautions, but we got a little lazy. I think as a country, we got lazy, and I'm really mad my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from."

According to People, the actress shares three children, Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8, with her husband, Mark Wilkerson.

Hart added that she was "scared" and "disappointed," adding that she wished she had acted more responsibly.

"I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids," she said.