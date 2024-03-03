Closing time confusion leads to frustration for some during the 2024 Idaho GOP Caucus

While our team of reporters witnessed hundreds of Republican voters turn out to caucus locations across the state, some Idaho Republicans say they were met with a surprise on March 2nd. Some voters are complaining they were not told when the caucus would end.

Flyers urging registered Republicans to make their way to caucus locations and cast their votes were distributed to voters state-wide. Though the flyer indicates that caucus doors opened at 12 p.m., there is no mention of an end time for the caucus.

Idaho News 6 received reports from multiple frustrated voters across several caucus locations in the state. Senior Reporter Roland Beres spoke to several frustrated Republicans who arrived at a Canyon County caucus location only to find the location closed.

Rikki Preston, an Idaho voter said, "I have a paper at home, it said it (the caucus) started at 12 and it never said when it ended so I don't know what's going on."

Nampa resident Dave Larsen said, "I got there and it was backed up so bad in the wind and I didn't want to stand there, so I figure I'll come back and I figure they're going to be open until maybe 6. I came back and they closed at 2, that's what they just told me now."

One Facebook user commented on the Idaho Republican Party's page saying, "There was no closing time printed and we were turned away at Borah High in Boise, just after 2 p.m., not allowed to vote. Poor communication Republicans, shame on you."

The votes that did make it in are still being counted in the Gem State but frustrated would-be voters will be ending caucus day with their voices left unheard.

Idaho News 6 is working to get response from state GOP state leaders about the confusion some voters experienced. We should also note our team of reporters witnessed as hundreds reported to caucus locations across the state without incident or confusion.