10 eclipse-inspired food deals and specials you can get on April 8

How will you celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8? The actual eclipse may only last for a few minutes, but many companies plan to keep the party going all day (and beyond) with deals and freebies for their customers. Other restaurants have created some special menu items to enjoy before, during and after the eclipse.

Whether you’re craving a burger, some ice cream or even want to raise a toast with a margarita, you will find something delicious to mark the historic eclipse.

Here is a rundown of the best eclipse deals, freebies and special treats we found online. Mark your calendars and get ready to save!

1. Applebee’s

Applebee’s Perfect Eclipse Margarita is made with PatroÌn Premium Silver Blanco Tequila, CitroÌnge Orange Liqueur, plus Monin Blue Raspberry and Passion Fruit syrups, lemon and lime. Check your local Applebee’s restaurants for pricing for this specialty drink, which sticks around on the menu until April 14.

2. Burger King

While you have your smartphone out to capture the solar eclipse (safely), order up a BOGO burger. Burger King Royal Perk Members can text ECLIPSE to 251251 to get a Whopper buy-one-get-one offer. The deal can be used on the Burger King app or online at BK.com through April 15.

3. Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Stop by your local Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant from April 6-8 to be part of the “Tex-Mex Totality Celebration.” The three-day eclipse party features $5 chips and dip all day, including queso. You can also order Chuy’s Eclipse ‘Rita, made with LALO Blanco tequila, Gran Gala, fresh lime juice and agave nectar with a float of red wine.

4. Dairy Queen

From now until April 14, Dairy Queen has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Blizzards. The free Blizzard deal also happens to coincide with the release of DQ’s new summer menu. This deal can only be claimed in the DQ App. Just place an order on the app, then apply the coupon and pick up your two cold and creamy treats!

5. Krispy Kreme

To celebrate this special celestial event, Krispy Kreme created a treat that will launch you into orbit: the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. This is an Original Glazed doughnut, dipped in black chocolate icing with silver sprinkles on top, then topped with Oreo buttercream and topped with an Oreo cookie. If there is a better looking eclipse treat, we haven’t found it yet!

6. Marco’s Pizza

Can you say pizza party on eclipse day? From April 8 through April 14, go to the Marco’s Pizza website, use the promo code ECLIPSE and get 50% off all menu priced pizzas.

7. Pizza Hut

There’s nothing you can do, it’s a Total Eclipse of the Hut!

On April 8, Pizza Hut is offering large pizzas for just $12. You can use this deal for a create-your-own pie (up to 10 toppings) or recipes pizzas, including Hand-Tossed, Original Pan and Thin ‘N Crispy crusts. The offer is valid for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

8. Smoothie King

In honor of the solar eclipse, Smoothie King introduced its new Eclipse Berry Blitz. Made with bananas, blueberries, apple blueberry juice blend, white grape lemon juice bland, protein blend and blue spirulina, the Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie is out of this world. If you buy at least a 20-oz Eclipse Berry Blitz, you get a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Celebrate the solar eclipse with the new Eclipse Berry Blitz—and receive free eclipse viewing glasses.* https://t.co/KIngfhS4k0 *Receive free eclipse glasses with the purchase of a 20oz or larger Eclipse Berry Blitz. Available at participating locations while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/GF03kPJExT — Smoothie King (@SmoothieKing) March 27, 2024

9. Sonic Drive-In

Still need a pair of solar eclipse glasses? Head over to Sonic Drive-In and get a free pair of eclipse glasses when you order the Blackout Slush Float. The cotton candy- and dragon fruit-flavored slush is black and topped with white soft serve and blue and purple sprinkles. It’s like an eclipse in a cup!

10. Sun Chips

This last one will be tough to snag, but we’re curious about this eclipse treat: Sun Chips is giving away a limited-edition bag of Sun Chips Solar Eclipse. The giveaway is happening only during the few minutes of the solar eclipse, you’ll so you’ll need to be quick!

The moon’s trying to steal the sun’s spotlight. So we’re stealing it back with Limited Edition SunChips only available during the eclipsehttps://t.co/toI6YLalxD #TeamSun #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/g8U0OVpW9Z — SunChips (@SunChips) March 27, 2024

Head over to the giveaway website to register for a reminder and get detailed instructions on how to enter the contest. You can also follow #TeamSun on social media for updates.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.