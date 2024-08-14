Roosevelt Elementary evacuated due to potential gas leak, students and staff safe

BOISE, Idaho — Crews responding to the potential gas leak have cleared the scene. Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Boise School District for details on the plan for the students as they continue their first day of school.

Roosevelt Elementary has been evacuated due to a natural gas smell, students and staff are safe.

Due to natural gas smell, Intermountain Gas has ordered evacuation of Roosevelt. Roosevelt students & staff are safe and will be evacuated to Adams Elementary. — Boise School District (@BSDEducation) August 14, 2024

The evacuation was announced at 11:50 am on August 14, the first day of school. Students at Roosevelt are being relocated to Adams Elementary while authorities assess the potential gas leak.

Updates will be added to this article as the situation develops.