Lucky 13 to host weekend raffle event supporting the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky 13 is preparing for an event on Sunday, May 19 where they will be raising funds to support the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter, who was killed in the line of duty after a traffic stop on April 20 went wrong.

The event will feature an online auction and a raffle while raising funds through sales at Lucky 13 as 25% of the proceeds during the event will be going to the family of Deputy Bolter. Direct donations for the family will also be collected through the event.

Among the auction items are a BSU football helmet autographed by Brono stars like Ashton Jeanty, a Boise stay-cation package at the Riverside Hotel, and a chocolate Goldendoodle puppy.

The event runs from 4 - 9 pm at the Lucky 13 in east Boise. If you're interested in the fundraiser, more information on the event is available here.