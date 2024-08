BOISE, Idaho — Flames have been seen on the hillside of Table Rock.

Emergency crews responded at 9:18pm according to City of Boise Pulsepoint.

Jessica Davis

The view of Table Rock as of 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 24 from the Old Idaho Penitentiary Site parking lot. Photo: Jessica Davis

Crews were still listed as on scene on Pulsepoint as of 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, but flames were no longer visible from the Old Idaho Penitentiary parking lot as of 9:55 p.m.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates here and on-air as soon as more information is available.