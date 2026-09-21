BOISE, Idaho — Families got a closer look at some of Idaho’s smallest creatures Saturday during the Idaho Botanical Garden’s 25th annual Bug Day.

The event featured 25 booths where visitors could learn about different types of insects and other small creatures. Attendees also had the chance to see and handle some of the bugs up close.

Katie Peterson, education director at the Idaho Botanical Garden, said insects play an important role in Idaho’s environment and food supply.

Families get up close with bugs at Idaho Botanical Garden’s 25th annual Bug Day

“Most of the food we eat, it’s because a pollinator has actually visited a flower and helped develop that fruit,” Peterson said.

Pollinators are also important to soil and water health, she said.

Peterson encouraged gardeners to pay attention to the insects they see — and don’t see — in their gardens.

“If you are having problems in your garden, you might want to take a closer look to see who’s living in it and who’s missing that maybe should be in there,” she said.

Organizers said the event was designed to give families a hands-on way to learn about insects and the role they play in Idaho’s ecosystems.