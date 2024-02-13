Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEast End

Actions

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your "ball and chain" at the Old Idaho Penitentiary

Old Idaho Pen.jpg
Idaho News 6
Old Idaho Pen.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 17:58:32-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Old Idaho Penitentiary is offering an alternative to your typical Valentine's Day celebrations.

The Idaho State Historical Society says you and your Valentine can find the true meaning of "ball and chain" with exhibits on love letters and love stories from the Penitentiary.

Guided tours will be offered throughout the day at the following times:

  • 12:30 p.m.
  • 1:30 p.m.
  • 2:30 p.m.
  • 3:30 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m.
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • 8:00 p.m.

Tours a limited to 25 people each, first come, first served. Last admission is at 8:00 p.m.
Adult admission is $10, or paired tickets are offered at 2 for $14.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights