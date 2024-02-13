Celebrate Valentine's Day with your "ball and chain" at the Old Idaho Penitentiary

BOISE, Idaho — The Old Idaho Penitentiary is offering an alternative to your typical Valentine's Day celebrations.

The Idaho State Historical Society says you and your Valentine can find the true meaning of "ball and chain" with exhibits on love letters and love stories from the Penitentiary.

Guided tours will be offered throughout the day at the following times:



12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

Tours a limited to 25 people each, first come, first served. Last admission is at 8:00 p.m.

Adult admission is $10, or paired tickets are offered at 2 for $14.