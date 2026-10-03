BOISE, Idaho — Some of Boise's most recognizable mid-century homes will open their doors to the public this weekend as Preservation Idaho celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Heritage Homes Tour.

The tour takes place Sunday, Oct. 4, in Boise's East End, focusing on Mobley Drive near Warm Springs Avenue. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to tour six privately owned homes and learn about the architecture, history and preservation efforts that have helped shape the neighborhood.

WATCH | Historic East End homes featured in Preservation Idaho Tour

Boise's East End homes open to public for Preservation Idaho's 20th Heritage Homes Tour

"This year we wanted to highlight mid-century modern architecture for the Heritage Homes Tour," said Preservation Idaho Board President Brittney Scigliano. "It's a popular architectural period and some incredible architectural work happened in that 1950s and 1960s era."

Scigliano said the neighborhood was a natural fit for this year's event because of its collection of preserved mid-century homes and the homeowners who were willing to participate.

"They're all more than willing to open up their doors to highlight the architecture and the importance of what they've done to preserve their homes," she said.

Featured homes include architect Charles Hummel's personal residence and the Art Troutner-designed Klein House, two examples of the architectural significance of the area.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Preservation Idaho works to protect historic places across the state through education, advocacy and collaboration. The Heritage Homes Tour serves as the organization's largest annual fundraiser.

To mark the event's 20th year, organizers are adding something new: a neighborhood block party.

"This is our 20th tour and we are doing things a little bit differently this year because it's our 20th," Scigliano said. "It's something to definitely celebrate."

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The event will feature food trucks, a beer and wine garden and community booths along Mobley Drive, which will be closed to vehicle traffic during tour hours.

Scigliano says the neighborhood's character is part of what makes the tour special.

"Most of the homes on this street are second and third owners," she said. "People who live here tend to stick around for a while. It's that kind of neighborhood."

The Preservation Idaho Heritage Homes Tour runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check-in begins at Adams Elementary School, located at 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave. Tickets are available online and can also be purchased the day of the event.

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