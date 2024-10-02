Boise Fire responding to wildfire in Warms Springs Mesa Area

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Warm Springs Mesa area of Boise. There are several fire engines, a dozer, and four bush rigs on site to help fight the flames.

The fire, which was reported just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, is burning roughly 10 acres near East Starview Drive. Two homes were initially threatened but the fire was controlled enough that no structures are still threatened and no evacuations are in place, according to Boise Fire.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area, if possible, while emergency responders address the situation.