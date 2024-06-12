Winery compromises with neighbors to resolve event space drama

EAGLE, Idaho — Bruneel Vineyards in the Eagle foothills was the subject of debate at a city council meeting on Tuesday, June 11 after the vineyard made a proposal to become an event space.

At the meeting neighbors were outspoken about their worries of an increase in noise and light in their area, as well increased traffic.

After a public comment session which lasted hours, owner Steve Bruneel ultimately withdrew the request for a formal event center.

Bruneel did, however, receive approval to open a winery and tasting room in a compromise that included several requirements.

No loud music will be allowed at the winery and Bruneel will have to build an on-site parking lot with at least 88 spots for wine-tasting guests.