West Ada continues heated conversation over consolidating alternative high schools

EAGLE, Idaho — Frustrated, concerned and confused… Dozens of the district’s parents, staff and students gathered Tuesday night to learn more about what consolidating alternative high schools could mean for them.

Emery Williams is in her second year at Eagle Academy, “I have that one-on-one time, I have that relationship with my teachers.”

Before getting her educational journey on track she said she was slipping through the cracks of her old school.

“I haven’t thrived at any school. I used to get suspended a lot, I got into a lot of trouble, I had no connections with any of my teachers. I couldn’t focus because of how big the classes were,” said Williams.

She says she came to Tuesday night’s meeting to gain clarity from the district admin on what consolidating the district’s alternative schools could mean for her, alongside dozens of other parents, students and academy teachers.

The proposed plan would relocate staff and students from Central Academy and disperse them between Meridian Academy and Eagle Academy — making the location of Central Academy the new home of the district's growing hybrid learning program, Rebound School of Opportunity.

West Ada’s Director of Secondary Instruction, Cliff Rice, shared with Idaho News 6 that he understands the emotion behind many of the direct questions.

Since the first meeting Idaho News 6 brought you coverage of last month, they’ve amended some of their plans.

“The focus on half day [instruction], we heard loud and clear that’s not - for a large population of parents and students - that’s just not a desire,” said Rice.

While West Ada says Eagle Academy can take on more students, many at the meeting continued to raise concerns over growing classroom sizes.

“What they are doing is not going to help us. And it’s not going to help us succeed anymore. We are succeeding at what we are at. We can’t succeed with 100 more kids in our classes. What they are doing is not right and it’s not going to help us,” said Williams.

Eagle Academy teachers I spoke to off camera said Tuesday night’s meeting was the first time they heard their jobs are not in jeopardy since the change was proposed. They disagree with the changes and are frustrated that more district administration, including Superintendent Dr. Bub, have not visited their classrooms through this process.

Those with questions or concerns can submit them through West Ada’s online form.

Rice tells Idaho News 6 an advisory team will go through all the feedback, and make necessary changes before presenting to the school board.

The proposed plan is for the 25-26 school year but needs approval from the school board. No meeting date has been set yet.