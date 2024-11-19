"We're on a revenge tour" - Mustangs prepare for first state title appearance since 2011

EAGLE, IDAHO — Eagle has not played in the State title game since 2011 and has not won since 2009. Seniors reflect on their final high school game.



Eagle has not won State since 2009.

The game is Saturday at Albertsons Stadium with kickoff at 2 PM.

To buy tickets click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's been a long road for the Eagle High football team. But their practice has paid off punching a ticket to the 6A State Championship. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston talking with a few seniors ahead of what will be their last shot at the title.

"Since the beginning of the year, our goal was to win state. That's what we've been saying this week. Our goal isn't to be here. It's to win it," said Senior tight end Jack Giannini.

Eagle High School has not won State since 2009. The last time they were even in contention was in 2011. The same year coach James Cluphf began his coaching career at Eagle.

Coach Cluphf smiled and said, "Seeing those guys make it in year one, that was pretty cool. Then you go years and years and the more you coach the more seasons you have, and the more valuable each win is. That all eventually stacks up to where we are now. I couldn't be more proud of our kids."

"It's awesome. Like our senior class we wanted to leave a legacy here," said Senior safety Chance Jones.

But for the seniors on the team, this will be the last time they strap up for the Mustangs.

Senior corner Aaron Zrno explained, "It's just great to be able to play all the games I am guaranteed. Like, just to get to that last game. Not a lot of guys are able to."

Speaking with the seniors that last game is even more special because they get to play on the blue.

"As a kid, like it's the blue turf. It's a dream to play there," smiled Jones.

Zrno being a Vandal fan, laughed "Probably one of the coolest places in the country."

"I've been looking forward to playing there for the state title, and I'm excited to do it my senior year," added Giannini.

Last year Eagle was number one in the state dominating their opponents all season. Unfortunately, they were upset by Coeur d'Alene in the playoffs last year.

Cluphf continued, "We definitely have faced more adversity up to this point. I think it's something our kids have been able to build off of and respond to."

"This season has just been really special. Even losing two games just made us better and be the best we can be," finished Zrno.

Giannini grinned sternly saying, "It's our revenge tour. We faced Rigby last year and we gave them a beatdown. We are looking to do that again this year.

The Mustangs will take on Rigby at Albertsons Stadium this Saturday with kickoff set at 2 pm. I'll be there with the coverage.