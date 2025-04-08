'We have just run out of room': No more suitable spaces for the Eagle Fun Days Firework Show

EAGLE, Idaho — There has been a lot of back-and-forth surrounding events for the Eagle Fun Days this summer, and now what will and won't take place is all set in stone. The latest decision is to cancel the annual firework show.

"The kids like getting out there, and I like getting out there. Who doesn't love fireworks?" shrugged local Nick Gude.

After exploring available options, this summer's Eagle Fun Days will forego the fireworks. A decision was made quietly and announced on social media in episode twelve of the city's "Mayor Minutes."

Mayor Brad Pike can be seen saying, "We all tried to make it happen this year, but unfortunately, it just won't be possible."

The fireworks have been hosted at Eagle Island State Park since 2020. But with construction still underway to install campsites, it's not an option. Last summer, the city set off fireworks from Eagle High School, but the West Ada School District came forward with concerns about damage.

"Last year, we only had to cover liability. This year, they want us to cover the whole restoration of the school and its contents, which is $74 million," said Mayor Pike.

Mayor Pike made it clear that he doesn't want to waste so many taxpayer dollars on the show when they still need to be able to pay for the beloved Wet and Wild Parade.

Mayor Pike continued, "The cheapest policy we could find was $75-$90 thousand. Then the show is $20 thousand."

But what about other locations? Mayor Pike says no Eagle parks are big enough to support a fireworks display with enough parking to account for a crowd and still ensure access in case of an emergency.

"I mean we have just run out of room," sighed Mayor Pike.

Locals I talked to are clearly disappointed with the decision.

Gude smiled, saying, "I have some of the best memories taking my son out there for the Wet and Wild Parade. It's pretty disappointing that we won't have fireworks this year; it's one of those fun memories."

"People need to get out of the house. If this fireworks show is like their way of getting out of the house and making some friends, and we are taking it away from them, it's not ok," exclaimed local Brooke Durland.

The City of Eagle says they are looking into a few other options for future Fun Days, one being a drone show.

