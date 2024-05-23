Water slide to be removed at Eagle Island State Park

EAGLE, Idaho — After equipment failures caused the water slide at Eagle Island State Park to close back in 2023, the Eagle Department of Parks and Recreation has decided to remove the slide.

According to Parks and Recreation, the slide has too many machinery issues to make repairs feasible.

“The water slide at Eagle Island State Park experienced a lot of operational concerns over the last season that have led to the difficult decision to close it down after 40 years,” shared park manager Johannes Giessen. “The failure of the chlorination system, the failure of the water filtration and pump systems, the worn structures, as well as a rusted out holding pool led to the closure. A lot of these components were original and at the end of their lives and cannot be replaced.”

The slide was originally constructed in 1983, serving the community for 40 years before being closed. The water slide is now being scheduled for removal later in 2024.

While decisions have not yet been finalized, park management is considering alternative uses for the space once the water slide is removed.